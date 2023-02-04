Sliding scale Riso printing workshop

Date:

Saturday, February 04, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Reprographixxx Print Room

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop

3124 Shattuck Ave

Berkeley CA 94705

(3 blocks east of Ashby BART)

The Reprographixxx Print Room at Long Haul presents… an in-depth Riso Printing workshop. Come learn about the colorful, low-cost duplication method utilized for political poster-making and D.I.Y. publishing.



No experience required. This is a sliding-scale event, suggested donation is $30 for the hands-on workshop and classroom. (For classroom only, suggested donation is $15.) Fully wheelchair accessible.



Ink colors for this date: Blue, teal, sunflower, red



NOTAFLOF – if you can’t afford to pay, you can attend for free.