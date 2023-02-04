From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sliding scale Riso printing workshop
Date:
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Reprographixxx Print Room
Location Details:
Long Haul Infoshop
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley CA 94705
(3 blocks east of Ashby BART)
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley CA 94705
(3 blocks east of Ashby BART)
The Reprographixxx Print Room at Long Haul presents… an in-depth Riso Printing workshop. Come learn about the colorful, low-cost duplication method utilized for political poster-making and D.I.Y. publishing.
No experience required. This is a sliding-scale event, suggested donation is $30 for the hands-on workshop and classroom. (For classroom only, suggested donation is $15.) Fully wheelchair accessible.
Ink colors for this date: Blue, teal, sunflower, red
NOTAFLOF – if you can’t afford to pay, you can attend for free.
No experience required. This is a sliding-scale event, suggested donation is $30 for the hands-on workshop and classroom. (For classroom only, suggested donation is $15.) Fully wheelchair accessible.
Ink colors for this date: Blue, teal, sunflower, red
NOTAFLOF – if you can’t afford to pay, you can attend for free.
For more information: https://reprographixed.com/workshops/regis...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Feb 4, 2023 11:02AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network