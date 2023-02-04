A rally and Speakout was held at Laguna Hospital in San Francisco to protest the continued threats of discharges that have already led to the deaths of 12 patients and residents. SF City officials, Gavin Newsom's Department of Public Health and Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Resources have all been involved in this effort to destroy this critical working class healthcare institution.

Stop The Discharges NOW! Labor & Community Rally At SF Laguna Honda HospitalA speakout and rally was held on February 2, 2023 to demand an end to the threat of discharges of patients and residents of Laguna Honda Hospital. Already 12 patients have died as a result of forced discharges by hospital administrators after Governor Newsom's Department of Public Health and Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said that the hospital had to shut down because it we out of compliance with State and Federal laws.Mayor London Breed and the SF Board of Supervisors have spent over $26 million on consultants to supposedly get the hospital certified instead of hiring professional and trained staff for the facility.Speakers pointed out that behind the effort to close the treasured public hospital are privatizers and developers who want the land for luxury condos.Additional Media:SEIU, CWA UPTE Unionists Speak Out To Defend SF Laguna Honda Hospital From Closure & Patient DeathsPatients' Families, Supporters Hold SF Rally to Keep Laguna Honda Hospital OpenSF Laguna Honda Doctors And Whistleblowers Speaks Out At SF Health Commission HearingSF City Dr. Kerr From SF Laguna Honda Hospital Discusses Bullying In The WorkplaceCalifornia Advocates for Nursing Home Reform (CANHR)Hundreds of SEIU 1021 SF Non-profit Tenderloin Housing Clinic Workers Strike For Living WagesEPIC, LEAN, SF General, Privatization & SEIU 1021 Contract Negotiations: Interview With John WadsworthReign Of Terror Against SF SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilSEIU 1021 SFGH Workers Speakout! Stop Racism, Union Busting & Privatization Of SFGH PharmacyRacism, Outsourcing and Retaliation At SF Civil Service Commission With HR Director Micki Callahan$8000 A Week Scabs At Sutter Alta Bates Hospital As CNA NNU Nurses & Techs Strike For 9th TimeSEIU 1021, THC Boss Randy Shaw & Fired SEIU 1021 Shop Steward Nate Holmes Speaks OutThe rally was initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLPLabor Video Project