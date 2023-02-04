From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop The Discharges NOW! Labor & Community Rally At SF Laguna Honda Hospital
A rally and Speakout was held at Laguna Hospital in San Francisco to protest the continued threats of discharges that have already led to the deaths of 12 patients and residents. SF City officials, Gavin Newsom's Department of Public Health and Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Resources have all been involved in this effort to destroy this critical working class healthcare institution.
Stop The Discharges NOW! Labor & Community Rally At SF Laguna Honda Hospital
A speakout and rally was held on February 2, 2023 to demand an end to the threat of discharges of patients and residents of Laguna Honda Hospital. Already 12 patients have died as a result of forced discharges by hospital administrators after Governor Newsom's Department of Public Health and Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said that the hospital had to shut down because it we out of compliance with State and Federal laws.
Mayor London Breed and the SF Board of Supervisors have spent over $26 million on consultants to supposedly get the hospital certified instead of hiring professional and trained staff for the facility.
Speakers pointed out that behind the effort to close the treasured public hospital are privatizers and developers who want the land for luxury condos.
The rally was initiated by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCLP
http://www.ufclp.org
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/hOZA0tA1jGU
