ILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-JamalBay Area ILWU Local 10 has voted to close all Bay Area ports on February 16, 2023 to free CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal. They will be marching from their union hall to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the Ferry Building in San Francisco.ILWU Local 10 member David Newton and ILWU 10 retiree Jack Heyman talk about the case and why ILWU 10 is shutting the ports on the 16th. The Local is also calling on on other unions in the US and around the world to take actions and rally at US embassies and consulates.This interview was done on January 28, 2023Additional Media:Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political PrisonerSF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful ProgrammingMumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle HanrahanKQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’Letter To KQEDUSA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN expertsLabor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel WolkensteinFree Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle ContinuesWorkWeekLabor Video ProjectILWU Local 10 resolution: Free Innocent and Framed Prisoner Mumia Abu-JamalWhereas, Mumia Abu-Jamal has been imprisoned in Pennsylvania for 41 years, 29 of those years on death row, andWhereas, in 2002, during contract negotiations he wrote articles from prison supporting the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) when President Bush threatened to send troops into the ports and invoked the slave labor Taft-Hartley Act against our union when we were locked out by PMA, andWhereas, he is being defended by the Vermont AFL-CIO, the Portland Painters’ Union Local 10, the International Dockworkers Council, ILWU Local 10, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), that country’s largest union, whose letter to the governor of Pennsylvania stated that Mumia is being treated like imprisoned freedom fighters in apartheid South Africa who when they became sick were left to die, andWhereas, 6 boxes of files on Mumia’s case were mysteriously “discovered” in the Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner’s office in 2019. In it a hand-written message to D.A. McGill from the star witness, Robert Chobert, at his trial was found demanding money owed him for his perjured testimony. AndWhereas, Judge Wendell Griffen of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Arkansas declared that this evidence was illegally withheld from Mumia’s defense attorneys and that Blacks were unconstitutionally excluded from the jury, that Mumia should be released and is entitled to a new trial, andWhereas, Judge Lucretia Clemons on December 16 ordered the prosecution to give access to the defense to all 200 boxes of documents on Mumia’s case and she gave the defense and prosecution 60 days to examine them, andWhereas, D.A. Krasner’s intransigent opposition to Judge Tucker’s ruling that Mumia has a right to an appeal shows that there is no justice in the racist, capitalist courts for Black Panthers and working class political prisoners,