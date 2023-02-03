top
California San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 3, 2023 1:18PM
Bay Area ILWU Local 10 has voted to close all Bay Area ports to demand the freedom of CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-jamal on February 16, 2023. They are also urging similar actions in the US and around the world.
sm_ilwu10_may_day_mario_woods_amilcar_perez_lopez.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU10 To Shutdown Bay Area Ports On 2/16/23 To Free CWA-NABET Journalist & Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal

Bay Area ILWU Local 10 has voted to close all Bay Area ports on February 16, 2023 to free CWA NABET journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal. They will be marching from their union hall to Harry Bridges Plaza next to the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

ILWU Local 10 member David Newton and ILWU 10 retiree Jack Heyman talk about the case and why ILWU 10 is shutting the ports on the 16th. The Local is also calling on on other unions in the US and around the world to take actions and rally at US embassies and consulates.

This interview was done on January 28, 2023

Additional Media:
Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner
https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM

SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0

Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE

KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/

Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf
USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts

https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk

Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY

ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://studio.youtube.com/video/ABosvjawnj4/edit

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

ILWU Local 10 resolution: Free Innocent and Framed Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal
Whereas, Mumia Abu-Jamal has been imprisoned in Pennsylvania for 41 years, 29 of those years on death row, and
Whereas, in 2002, during contract negotiations he wrote articles from prison supporting the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) when President Bush threatened to send troops into the ports and invoked the slave labor Taft-Hartley Act against our union when we were locked out by PMA, and
Whereas, he is being defended by the Vermont AFL-CIO, the Portland Painters’ Union Local 10, the International Dockworkers Council, ILWU Local 10, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), that country’s largest union, whose letter to the governor of Pennsylvania stated that Mumia is being treated like imprisoned freedom fighters in apartheid South Africa who when they became sick were left to die, and
Whereas, 6 boxes of files on Mumia’s case were mysteriously “discovered” in the Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner’s office in 2019. In it a hand-written message to D.A. McGill from the star witness, Robert Chobert, at his trial was found demanding money owed him for his perjured testimony. And
Whereas, Judge Wendell Griffen of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Arkansas declared that this evidence was illegally withheld from Mumia’s defense attorneys and that Blacks were unconstitutionally excluded from the jury, that Mumia should be released and is entitled to a new trial, and
Whereas, Judge Lucretia Clemons on December 16 ordered the prosecution to give access to the defense to all 200 boxes of documents on Mumia’s case and she gave the defense and prosecution 60 days to examine them, and
Whereas, D.A. Krasner’s intransigent opposition to Judge Tucker’s ruling that Mumia has a right to an appeal shows that there is no justice in the racist, capitalist courts for Black Panthers and working class political prisoners,
For more information: https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
§ILWU Local 10 Marching Against Police Terror
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 3, 2023 1:18PM
sm_ilwu10_may_day_stop_the_police_terror.jpg
original image (960x638)
ILWU Local 10 throughout it's history has been fighting police terror and racist attacks.
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
§ILWU 10 Member David Newton Speaking At Rally For Mumia's Freedom
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 3, 2023 1:18PM
sm_mumia_newton_david_10-26-22.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
ILWU Local 10 member David Newton spoke at a rally to free Mumia in Oakland on 10/26/23
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
§SF Labor Council Backed Freedom For Mumia
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 3, 2023 1:18PM
sm_mumia_sflc_poster.jpeg
original image (394x526)
The San Francisco Labor Council has previously backed the freedom of Mumia Abu-jamal in 2011.
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
§NY TWU 100 Supported Freedom For Mumia
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Feb 3, 2023 1:18PM
sm_twu_100_members_back_mumia_at_philly_rally-nyc_twu.jpg
original image (3072x2304)
New York's TWU 100 has backed the freedom of Mumia.
https://youtu.be/XXwCXQ-4fmc
