Black History Month Art Showcase
Date:
Friday, February 10, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Union City Community & Recreation Services
Location Details:
Studio 11
34626 11th Street
Union City, CA 94587
This annual art showcase honors, recognizes and celebrates African American history, culture, stories and artists!
Opening night: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 6-9 pm
Open gallery hours: Thursday, February 23 and March 2 at 4-7 pm
Free admission!
