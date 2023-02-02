The Art of Protest

Friday, February 03, 2023

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Concert/Show

AS Art Gallery

415.338.2580

AS Art Gallery

César Chávez Student Center (Terrace Level)

San Francisco State University

1650 Holloway Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94132

The Art of Protest, an archival collection of nearly 60 original silk screen posters of social protest from the 1960s to the present, is on display at San Francisco State University. M-F 11 am - 5 pm.



Join us at the opening reception on Wednesday, February 8 at 3 pm. Enjoy refreshments and snacks, words from guest speakers, our live silk screen printing station, and a Dance of Peace!