The Art of Protest
Date:
Friday, February 03, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
AS Art Gallery
Email:
Phone:
415.338.2580
Location Details:
AS Art Gallery
César Chávez Student Center (Terrace Level)
San Francisco State University
1650 Holloway Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94132
César Chávez Student Center (Terrace Level)
San Francisco State University
1650 Holloway Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94132
The Art of Protest, an archival collection of nearly 60 original silk screen posters of social protest from the 1960s to the present, is on display at San Francisco State University. M-F 11 am - 5 pm.
Join us at the opening reception on Wednesday, February 8 at 3 pm. Enjoy refreshments and snacks, words from guest speakers, our live silk screen printing station, and a Dance of Peace!
