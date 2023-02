Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.Millions of American Evangelicals are praying for the State of Israel. Among them are a dynasty of Kentucky pastors and their Evangelical congregants in an impoverished coal mining town. They donate sacrificially to Israel’s foremost philanthropic organization, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, because they fervently believe the Jews are crucial to Jesus’ return. This film traces this unusual relationship, from rural Kentucky to the halls of government in Washington, through the moving of the American Embassy in Jerusalem and to plans for annexing the West-Bank. It exposes a stunning backstory of the Trump and Netanyahu administrations, where financial, political, and messianic motivations intersect with the apocalyptic worldview that is insistently reshaping American foreign policy toward Israel.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Sign the following:2) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah3) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha4) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb