Q&A Discussion of the documentary film "‘Til Kingdom Come"
Date:
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
Millions of American Evangelicals are praying for the State of Israel. Among them are a dynasty of Kentucky pastors and their Evangelical congregants in an impoverished coal mining town. They donate sacrificially to Israel’s foremost philanthropic organization, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, because they fervently believe the Jews are crucial to Jesus’ return. This film traces this unusual relationship, from rural Kentucky to the halls of government in Washington, through the moving of the American Embassy in Jerusalem and to plans for annexing the West-Bank. It exposes a stunning backstory of the Trump and Netanyahu administrations, where financial, political, and messianic motivations intersect with the apocalyptic worldview that is insistently reshaping American foreign policy toward Israel.
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/tell-congress-biden-action-end-us-complicity-israeli-war-crimes?sourceid=1001969&contactdata=7nobKhw%2f07cMUS3mQK3k9yQhw6F%2f13FvRyCL6LwXT2FKO+y7j%2fwkuBClWteTU2cHe0o3CYW3OQkM0MDA6i4uXg%3d%3d&emci=cdd0c6eb-b5a1-ed11-994c-00224832eb73&emdi=fee40643-52a2-ed11-994d-00224832eb73&ceid=427898
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/bidentocondemnisraeliviolence/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b52dd0af-7286-49b9-bf14-b934263577b5
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
3) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
4) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
5) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
