Apple manager and whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik ann Monday January 31, 2023 won an NLRB ruling that she had been illegally retaliated against for speaking out publicly about health and safety issues at her office which was built on a superfund toxic site in Silicon Valley.

Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. GjøvikSilicon Valley Apple manager Ashley M. Gjøvik made complaints about a toxic super fund site in 2021 which their Apple offices was located on and was fired by Apple. On Monday January 31, 2023 the NLRB ruled that she had been illegally retaliated against for speaking out about the health and safety issues and that Apple had violated the law by ordering that workers could not discuss employee issues including health and safety issues.She discusses the massive efforts by Apple management to brainwash and intimidate employees to prevent them from collectively organizing themselves. Apple according to Ashley has also captured many government agencies that are supposed to do oversight of corporations and the connections between politicians such as California governor Gavin Newsom and many officials from the Obama administration to the Biden administration are also implicated in this cover-up.This interviwed as done on 2/1/23Additional Media:Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. GjøvikPart II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd ExcuseApple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working ConditionsSilicon Valley Chemical Contamination & ExposureI thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic wasteWorkWeek 4-22-22 The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-upOn Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell WhitmanOSHA Corruption, Cover-up &mUS Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell WhitmanOSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell WhitmanThe Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer WhitmanWorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project