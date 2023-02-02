From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik
Apple manager and whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik ann Monday January 31, 2023 won an NLRB ruling that she had been illegally retaliated against for speaking out publicly about health and safety issues at her office which was built on a superfund toxic site in Silicon Valley.
Silicon Valley Apple manager Ashley M. Gjøvik made complaints about a toxic super fund site in 2021 which their Apple offices was located on and was fired by Apple. On Monday January 31, 2023 the NLRB ruled that she had been illegally retaliated against for speaking out about the health and safety issues and that Apple had violated the law by ordering that workers could not discuss employee issues including health and safety issues.
She discusses the massive efforts by Apple management to brainwash and intimidate employees to prevent them from collectively organizing themselves. Apple according to Ashley has also captured many government agencies that are supposed to do oversight of corporations and the connections between politicians such as California governor Gavin Newsom and many officials from the Obama administration to the Biden administration are also implicated in this cover-up.
This interviwed as done on 2/1/23
Additional Media:
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
http://justiceatapple.com/
Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08
Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789
Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/
Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html
I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/
WorkWeek 4-22-22 The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-22-22-the-corporate-capture-of-osha-the-us-government-corruption-cover-up
On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
OSHA Corruption, Cover-up &mUS Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k
OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wgt=33s
The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI
https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/30/labor-officials-found-that-apple-execs-infringed-on-workers-rights/
https://www.entrepreneur.com/business-news/apple-violated-labor-laws-nlrb-says/444043
https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/01/nlrb_apple_labor_laws
https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-workplace-rules-violate-us-labor-law-agency-finds-2023-01-31/
https://www.fudzilla.com/news/56240-watchdog-barks-at-apple-s-staff-management-policy
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
