Peninsula Labor & Workers

Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 2, 2023 12:54AM
Apple manager and whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik ann Monday January 31, 2023 won an NLRB ruling that she had been illegally retaliated against for speaking out publicly about health and safety issues at her office which was built on a superfund toxic site in Silicon Valley.
sm_apple_tim_cook_newsom.jpg
original image (1270x1228)
Union Busting War On Apple Workers & NLRB Ruling For Fired Apple Worker Ashley M. Gjøvik

Silicon Valley Apple manager Ashley M. Gjøvik made complaints about a toxic super fund site in 2021 which their Apple offices was located on and was fired by Apple. On Monday January 31, 2023 the NLRB ruled that she had been illegally retaliated against for speaking out about the health and safety issues and that Apple had violated the law by ordering that workers could not discuss employee issues including health and safety issues.

She discusses the massive efforts by Apple management to brainwash and intimidate employees to prevent them from collectively organizing themselves. Apple according to Ashley has also captured many government agencies that are supposed to do oversight of corporations and the connections between politicians such as California governor Gavin Newsom and many officials from the Obama administration to the Biden administration are also implicated in this cover-up.

This interviwed as done on 2/1/23

Additional Media:
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI

http://justiceatapple.com/
Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Wanted Her Fired. It Settled on an Absurd Excuse
https://gizmodo.com/apple-wanted-her-fired-it-settled-on-an-absurd-excuse-1847868789

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/

WorkWeek 4-22-22 The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-22-22-the-corporate-capture-of-osha-the-us-government-corruption-cover-up

On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up &mUS Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wgt=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI

https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/30/labor-officials-found-that-apple-execs-infringed-on-workers-rights/
https://www.entrepreneur.com/business-news/apple-violated-labor-laws-nlrb-says/444043
https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/01/nlrb_apple_labor_laws
https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-workplace-rules-violate-us-labor-law-agency-finds-2023-01-31/
https://www.fudzilla.com/news/56240-watchdog-barks-at-apple-s-staff-management-policy

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
§Apple Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 2, 2023 12:54AM
apple_union_busting__1_.jpg
Apple is fighting efforts to unionize throughout the United States and internationally. Despite their proclamations of being in favor of enviromental justice they retaliated against health and safety whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik after she went public about her office which was located on top of a superfund toxic site in Silicon Valley.
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
§Apple Workers Organizing & Winning
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 2, 2023 12:54AM
sm_apple_workers.jpg
original image (850x478)
Apple workers in the US are beginning to organize and win union recognition despite massive efforts of Apple management to intimidate, harass and spy on organizers.
https://youtu.be/ycxIbfO-pG0
Add Your Comments
