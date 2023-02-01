From the Open-Publishing Calendar
RIP Manny - Stop Cop City
Date:
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Town Clock, Pacific Avenue and Water Streets, Santa Cruz
Vigil to honor Food Not Bombs volunteer and Cop City protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán who was shot to death by the Georgia State Police on January 18th.
We love you “Tortuguita”
VIGIL - Thursday, February 2, 2023
Starting at 2:00 pm
at the Town Clock
Pacific Avenue and Water Streets
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jan/21/protester-killed-georgia-cop-city-police-shooting
