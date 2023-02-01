Vigil to honor Food Not Bombs volunteer and Cop City protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán who was shot to death by the Georgia State Police on January 18th.We love you “Tortuguita”VIGIL - Thursday, February 2, 2023Starting at 2:00 pmat the Town ClockPacific Avenue and Water Streets‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say