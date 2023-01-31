Empowering People of Color Open Mic

Date:

Friday, February 10, 2023

Time:

8:00 PM - 10:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

La Peña Cultural Center

Location Details:

La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, 94705)

Get excited for La Peña's Empowering People of Color Open Mic next Friday, February 10th from 8-10:30pm (Door open at 7:30!) Tickets are donation based ($5-$25) and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Get your tickets at bit.ly/EPOCOM or sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/epocomvolunteers and receive free food and entry into the event! Also, feel free to come early and enjoy Mexican food and drinks from Los Cilantros restaurant! I hope to see you all there (: