From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Empowering People of Color Open Mic
Date:
Friday, February 10, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
La Peña Cultural Center
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center (3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, 94705)
Get excited for La Peña's Empowering People of Color Open Mic next Friday, February 10th from 8-10:30pm (Door open at 7:30!) Tickets are donation based ($5-$25) and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Get your tickets at bit.ly/EPOCOM or sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/epocomvolunteers and receive free food and entry into the event! Also, feel free to come early and enjoy Mexican food and drinks from Los Cilantros restaurant! I hope to see you all there (:
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowering-pe...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 4:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network