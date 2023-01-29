From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Black History Month: Radical writers pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle
Date:
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Nancy Kato
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (at Ellis Street) San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Black History Month 2023
Words Into Action
Radical writers pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle
Featured author and speaker:
Emily Woo Yamasaki
Yamasaki’s commitment to the black movement and reparations is inseparably linked with her long-standing fight to win racial justice for all as coordinator of the National Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women, she collaborates with a team representing diverse identities and backgrounds.
Chair: Kristina Lee
Black and Chinese Bay Area unionist and reproductive justice fighter
Sunday, February 19, 1 PM
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (at Ellis Street) San Francisco
Wheelchair accessible
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Zoom option: register at tinyurl.com/WordsIntoAction
Hosted by National Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women
For more info call 415-864-1278
To arrange for childcare, please call two days in advance.
BayAreaFSP@ socialism.com * socialism.com
Facebook: fspbayarea
Order booklets from RedLetterPress.org
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/WordsIntoAction
