Black History Month: Radical writers pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle

Date:

Sunday, February 19, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Nancy Kato

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (at Ellis Street) San Francisco

Wheelchair accessible

Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni lines #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49

Black History Month 2023

Words Into Action

Radical writers pose bold strategies for a revived freedom struggle



Featured author and speaker:

Emily Woo Yamasaki

Yamasaki’s commitment to the black movement and reparations is inseparably linked with her long-standing fight to win racial justice for all as coordinator of the National Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women, she collaborates with a team representing diverse identities and backgrounds.



Chair: Kristina Lee

Black and Chinese Bay Area unionist and reproductive justice fighter



Zoom option: register at tinyurl.com/WordsIntoAction



Hosted by National Comrades of Color Caucus of Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women



For more info call 415-864-1278

To arrange for childcare, please call two days in advance.

BayAreaFSP@ socialism.com * socialism.com

