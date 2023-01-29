From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Confronting capitalism’s crises with bold, revolutionary leadership
Date:
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Bob Price
Location Details:
New Valencia hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (@ Ellis Street)
Report-back from Freedom Socialist Party convention
Confronting capitalism’s crisis with bold, revolutionary leader ship
At the recent Freedom Socialist Party convention, members assess the turbulent times of war, social and environmental crisis. At this report-back, find out what steps party activists decided on to meet the global challenges with confidence. Share your thoughts during discussion on how to end capitalist destruction and inhumanity.
Sunday, February 5, 1:00 p.m.
New Valencia hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (@ Ellis Street)
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni lines # 5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Zoom option: register at https://bit.ly/FSPMeeting-2-5
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party – Bay Area
For more information: 415–864–1278
BayAreaFSP@ socialism.com * socialism.com
Facebook: fspbayarea
Confronting capitalism’s crisis with bold, revolutionary leader ship
At the recent Freedom Socialist Party convention, members assess the turbulent times of war, social and environmental crisis. At this report-back, find out what steps party activists decided on to meet the global challenges with confidence. Share your thoughts during discussion on how to end capitalist destruction and inhumanity.
Sunday, February 5, 1:00 p.m.
New Valencia hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (@ Ellis Street)
Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni lines # 5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Zoom option: register at https://bit.ly/FSPMeeting-2-5
Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party – Bay Area
For more information: 415–864–1278
BayAreaFSP@ socialism.com * socialism.com
Facebook: fspbayarea
For more information: https://bit.ly/FSPMeeting-2-5
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 29, 2023 6:26PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network