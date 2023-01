Report-back from Freedom Socialist Party conventionConfronting capitalism’s crisis with bold, revolutionary leader shipAt the recent Freedom Socialist Party convention, members assess the turbulent times of war, social and environmental crisis. At this report-back, find out what steps party activists decided on to meet the global challenges with confidence. Share your thoughts during discussion on how to end capitalist destruction and inhumanity.Sunday, February 5, 1:00 p.m.New Valencia hall, 747 Polk St., San Francisco (@ Ellis Street)Seven blocks from Civic Center BART, on or near Muni lines # 5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49Zoom option: register at https://bit.ly/FSPMeeting-2-5 Hosted by Freedom Socialist Party – Bay AreaFor more information: 415–864–1278BayAreaFSP@ socialism.com * socialism.comFacebook: fspbayarea