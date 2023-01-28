While promoting itself as the premiere showcase of American Indian Art, the Heard Museum in Phoenix has harbored the remains of Native ancestors, and one of its board members has worked for the most protested companies in Indian country, violating human rights and sacred places. Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham elder said, "America and international collectors have a morbid pride in their exhibits of human remains and sacred items. They will never conquer the sacred essence of these people and items."

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsJanuary 28, 2023Translation French Christine PratPHOENIX -- The Heard Museum, promoted as a premiere showcase of American Indian Art, harbored remains of Native People, including local O'otham and O'odham, nearby Hopi, and ancestors from as far away as Oklahoma.The Heard Museum has not made thirteen of the ancestors available for return. Only 46 percent of the 200 funeral objects that the Heard has are available for return to the tribes, according to new data released by ProPublica and NBC News.Meanwhile, one of the Heard's board members has spent his life working for the most protested energy companies in Indian country. These corporations were responsible for widespread devastation to sacred places and the water, and human rights violations resulting in relocation and misery.Further the Heard is a non-profit and pays its CEO an annual salary of $264,124 a year.Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham elder who has spent her life fighting for human rights, said at the root is racism and morbid pride. It is all about the money."The Heard is like all of them, Smithsonian and the universities, sill distorting and trying to justify their selves for their racism and superiority as the white race that violated human rights ethics to make their money," Rivas said."America and international collectors have a morbid pride in their exhibits of human remains and sacred items. They will never conquer the sacred essence of these people and items."The Heard Museum harbored these remains of the ancestors. These ancestors have been made available for return to 19 Native Nations.Read the full article at Censored NewsPhoto: O'odham preparing corn and tortillas 1895.Censored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights with 22 million page views. Now in its 17th year, there are no ads, salaries or revenues.Copyright Censored News