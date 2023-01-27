The Poetry Center At SF State Presents A Special Reading With Renowned Poet Ed Roberson

Date:

Saturday, March 04, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

The Green Arcade

Email:

Phone:

415-431-6800

Location Details:

3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft

1687 Market Street

SF, CA 94103

C.D. Wright has described Roberson’s work as “lyric poetry of meticulous design and lasting emotional significance,” comparing its musical qualities to the work of saxophonist Steve Lacy, jazz pianist Thelonious Monk, and composer Johann Sebastian Bach. Poet and critic Reginald Gibbons, in his review of The New Wing of the Labyrinth, celebrates Roberson as a “master of a hauntingly meditative rhythm of thought and perception.”



“I’m not creating a new language. I’m just trying to un-White-Out the one we’ve got,” said Roberson in a 2006 interview with Chicago Postmodern Poetry.



Roberson’s honors include the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize in 2016, the Lila Wallace Writers’ Award, the Poetry Society of America’s Shelley Award, and the 2016 PEN/Voelcker Award for Poetry. His work has been included in Best American Poetry.



Doors at 6:30pm - free event at 7:00pm. Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!