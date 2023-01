Candlelight Vigil for Gun Violence VictimsCommunity members are heartbroken in the wake of the recent shootings in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, and Oakland, on top of the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. Come join us as we remember the victims and recognize the dire need to end gun violence. We welcome all to join us in this space for healing and hope.The vigil is hosted by the Asian Law Alliance, and is being supported by the San Jose Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in AmericaSunday, January 29, 2023, 5:30-7pmSan Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113More info here and at link below: https://forms.everytown.org/a/ca-san-jose-candlelight-vigil