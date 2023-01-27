From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Jose: Vigil for the Mass Shooting Victims in Half Moon Bay, Oakland & Monterey Park
Date:
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Asian Law Alliance SJ, SJMDA
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St,
San Jose, CA 95113
200 E Santa Clara St,
San Jose, CA 95113
Candlelight Vigil for Gun Violence Victims
Community members are heartbroken in the wake of the recent shootings in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, and Oakland, on top of the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. Come join us as we remember the victims and recognize the dire need to end gun violence. We welcome all to join us in this space for healing and hope.
The vigil is hosted by the Asian Law Alliance, and is being supported by the San Jose Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Sunday, January 29, 2023, 5:30-7pm
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
More info here and at link below: https://forms.everytown.org/a/ca-san-jose-candlelight-vigil
Community members are heartbroken in the wake of the recent shootings in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, and Oakland, on top of the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. Come join us as we remember the victims and recognize the dire need to end gun violence. We welcome all to join us in this space for healing and hope.
The vigil is hosted by the Asian Law Alliance, and is being supported by the San Jose Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Sunday, January 29, 2023, 5:30-7pm
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
More info here and at link below: https://forms.everytown.org/a/ca-san-jose-candlelight-vigil
For more information: https://twitter.com/ALASantaClara/status/1...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 1:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network