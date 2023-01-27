top
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

San Jose: Vigil for the Mass Shooting Victims in Half Moon Bay, Oakland & Monterey Park

sm_san_jose_vigil.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Asian Law Alliance SJ, SJMDA
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara St,
San Jose, CA 95113
Candlelight Vigil for Gun Violence Victims

Community members are heartbroken in the wake of the recent shootings in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park, and Oakland, on top of the daily toll of gun violence on our communities. Come join us as we remember the victims and recognize the dire need to end gun violence. We welcome all to join us in this space for healing and hope.

The vigil is hosted by the Asian Law Alliance, and is being supported by the San Jose Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America

Sunday, January 29, 2023, 5:30-7pm

San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

More info here and at link below: https://forms.everytown.org/a/ca-san-jose-candlelight-vigil
For more information: https://twitter.com/ALASantaClara/status/1...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 27, 2023 1:59PM
