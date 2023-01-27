top
Peninsula En Español

Half Moon Bay: Vigilia con velas por las víctimas del incidente del tiroteo masivo

vigil2_1.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 27, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Ciudad de Half Moon Bay
Location Details:
Mac Dutra Plaza
504 Main Street
Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Este viernes, 27 de enero, a las 5:00 p.m., acompáñenos a la Plaza Mac Dutra, 504 Main Street, para una ceremonia de vigilia con luz de velas para honrar, recordar y rendir tributo a las víctimas del incidente del tiroteo masivo. El recorrido del evento incluirá canciones y oraciones.

Se proporcionará interpretación en español, mandarín y ASL

mas información y más eventos: https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=278

- - - - - - -

y también:

A las 6:00 p.m., Martes, 31 de enero, en el I.D.E.S. Hall, 735 Main Street, la Ciudad, el Condado y la Cámara de Comercio le gustaría invitarle a una reunión de la Comunidad para cenar y el compañerismo a medida que juntos comenzamos a seguir adelante como una comunidad. Si desea acompañarnos en la convivencia, por favor regístrese para que nos aseguremos de poder acoger a todos adecuadamente.

regístrese: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victim-remembrance-community-gathering-dinner-tickets-525364167367

_________________________________________________________________

ENGLISH:

On Friday, January 27, at 5:00 p.m., please join the community at Mac Dutra Plaza, 504 Main Street, for a candlelight vigil ceremony to honor, remember, and pay tribute to the victims of the mass shooting incident. The event’s program will include song and prayer.

Language interpretation: Spanish, Mandarin, and ASL interpretation will be provided

More info & additional remembrance events here: https://www.half-moon-bay.ca.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=278

- - - - - - -

ALSO:

At 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 31, at the I.D.E.S. Hall, 735 Main Street, the City, County, and Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to a Community Gathering for dinner and fellowship as we begin to move forward as a community. If you’d like to join us for the gathering, please register below so we can ensure we are able to host everyone appropriately:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/victim-remembrance-community-gathering-dinner-tickets-525364167367
