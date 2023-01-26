2/3 Press Conference-Speak Out-Stop The Discharges At Laguna Honda HospitalDischarges = DeathsThursday February 2, 2023 3PMDespite unaimous opposition from the community and labor to the continued discharge of patients at San Francisco City’s Laguna Honda Hospital, Mayor London Breed and her hand picked San Francisco Department of Public Health commissioners have decided that discharges will start again on February 3, 2023.These discharges have already killed 9 patients of the Hospital. Further discharges will lead directly to moredeaths and they have been warned at DPH hearings. Nursing home workers are already overloaded with patients and not prepared for many of the fragil residents and patients at Laguna Honda.The fact is that there are not enough healthcare facilities like Laguna Honda. This same Board, and the Departmentof Public Health director Colfax knew that patients who needed care were being discharged despite needing the care at Laguna Honda. This board and DPH Director Colfax need to be held responsible for these deaths and Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors must STOP THIS NOW or be held responsible for any further deaths resulting from discharges.We demand that Newsom and the State Department Of Public Health along with US Secretary of Labor Xavier Becerra put a halt to these discharges. The Chair of Board Dan Bernal is the Chief of Staff for Nancy Pelosi and yet they are allowing the discharges to start again. Behind this is the drive to privatize the hospital and sell of the land for luxury condos which developers are already planning for. This also a boon for the private nursing home industry which Gavin Newsom and his state agencies refuse to properly regulate and provide oversight.We need to stop the privatization of public health system and demand that nursing homes be run properly by the public without billionaires cutting costs for more profits.The outsourcing to consultants and the expenditures of millions of dollars as well has not been transparent and instead of bringing in professionals they are wasting more money.Bring your community members and union brothers and sisters and bring your signs & banners.Join the Press Conference and Speak Out onThursday February 2, 2023 at 3:00PMNo Discharges, End The Secrecy By Department of Public HealthLabor and Community United To Protect Laguna Honda HospitalWe support the following demands:Please Tell CMS and the Board of Supervisors:1. Residents already discharged by force must be allowed to return.2. No closure3. Funding for existing residents must continue until recertification4. No loss of beds in this nearly new facility5. No evictions of Skilled-Nursing-Facility-eligible residents under any circumstances.6. No eviction for non-SNF-eligible residents until safe and local arrangements are made.7. We demand transparency in planning changes of Laguna Honda policies and operations.8. Prevent inappropriate, unnecessary, illegal and unsafe nursing home admissions. SFDPH must stop the "flow" project of ZSFGH patients and return admission decisions to dedicated LHH Staff who understand how a nursing home operates.9. SFDPH and government agencies above it (including State and Federal) must provide sufficient mental health and substance use programs and residential beds to give people the care they need. Also, sufficient services must be provided for elders and people with disabilities to stay in their communities where possible.10. Laguna Honda must be open to all San Franciscans who need nursing home care11. Restore admissions to Laguna Honda Hospital.Initiated byUnited Front Commitee For A Labor Party