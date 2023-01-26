Face-Off in San Francisco: Repro Rights v. Walk for Life and Other Extremists by J21

Activists on both sides of the reproductive rights issue faced off in San Francisco on January 21, the day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Top photo by Stephanie Moran, ProBonoPhoto

Photos by: Cornelia Grimes ProBonoPhoto.org

Stephanie Moran ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographers

Who was on the right? In addition to Catholic and evangelist Christian church organizations, alt-right extremists in disguising face coverings.

On the left:

In the lead organizing, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice's San Francisco chapter with the support and participation of more than a dozen groups including Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, Amnesty International Local Group 1023, BayArea4Iran, and others.