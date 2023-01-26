From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Face-Off in San Francisco: Repro Rights v. Walk for Life and Other Extremists
Activists on both sides of the reproductive rights issue faced off in San Francisco on January 21, the day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Top photo by Stephanie Moran, ProBonoPhoto
Top photo by Stephanie Moran, ProBonoPhoto
Photos by: Cornelia Grimes ProBonoPhoto.org
Stephanie Moran ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographers
Who was on the right? In addition to Catholic and evangelist Christian church organizations, alt-right extremists in disguising face coverings.
On the left:
In the lead organizing, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice's San Francisco chapter with the support and participation of more than a dozen groups including Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, Amnesty International Local Group 1023, BayArea4Iran, and others.
Stephanie Moran ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographers
Who was on the right? In addition to Catholic and evangelist Christian church organizations, alt-right extremists in disguising face coverings.
On the left:
In the lead organizing, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice's San Francisco chapter with the support and participation of more than a dozen groups including Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, Amnesty International Local Group 1023, BayArea4Iran, and others.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network