San Francisco Womyn

Face-Off in San Francisco: Repro Rights v. Walk for Life and Other Extremists

by J21
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
Activists on both sides of the reproductive rights issue faced off in San Francisco on January 21, the day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
Top photo by Stephanie Moran, ProBonoPhoto
sm_photo_by_stephanie_mohanfaceoff.jpg
original image (7360x4912)
Photos by: Cornelia Grimes ProBonoPhoto.org
Stephanie Moran ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographers
Who was on the right? In addition to Catholic and evangelist Christian church organizations, alt-right extremists in disguising face coverings.
On the left:
In the lead organizing, National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice's San Francisco chapter with the support and participation of more than a dozen groups including Freedom Socialist Party, Radical Women, Amnesty International Local Group 1023, BayArea4Iran, and others.
§speaker for reproductive justice
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_cagrimestye_top_otest-1-7_1.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Cornelia Grimes, photo
§separating the two sides
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_photo_by_stephanie_mohanpopo.jpg
original image (6140x4912)
Stephanie Moran, photo
§No Forced Birth
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_cagrimes0no_forced_birth-1-33_1.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Photo by Cornelia Grimes
§Shouts
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_photo_by_stephanie_mohan_girls.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
Photo by Stephanie Mohan
§On the Left
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_photo_by_stephanie_mohan_red_banner.jpg
original image (4984x3326)
Photo Stephanie Mohan
§Reproductive Justice includes no forced sterilizations
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_cagrimes0pink.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Photo by Cornelia Grimes
§Families are for reproductive justice
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_cagrimes_fam_babounterprotest-1-26.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Photo by Cornelia Grimes
§Not ovary-acting when facing down the right wing
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 2:57AM
sm_cagrimes01212023ovary_protest-1-19.jpg
original image (2100x1402)
Photo by Cornelia Grimes
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code