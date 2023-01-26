From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Counter Protesters Give Walk-for-Lifers Loud Message with Signs and Costumes
Top Photo: Costumed demonstrator holds sign: "Turn Back Now"
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org
Pro-Choice groups held a Counter Protest & Rally to the annual Walk-for-Life. The large group met at the Federal Building for a Rally and then marched to the SF Library steps for a second rally. There was a very large contingent of SF's finest in two rows on Larkin Street to keep the groups separated.
The Walk-for-Life group was assembled in the Civic Center Plaza with their fleet of large buses parked on Grove. It was obvious the majority of them were not local. It was a loud and animated protest on both sides though I would suggest the smaller counter protest group had far louder presence.
As expected there were plenty of verbal confrontations. At the end of the event a small cadre of apparent white nationalists showed up with their banner. They were looking for some trouble however the counter protest volunteer security defused the situation.
Pro-Choice groups held a Counter Protest & Rally to the annual Walk-for-Life. The large group met at the Federal Building for a Rally and then marched to the SF Library steps for a second rally. There was a very large contingent of SF's finest in two rows on Larkin Street to keep the groups separated.
The Walk-for-Life group was assembled in the Civic Center Plaza with their fleet of large buses parked on Grove. It was obvious the majority of them were not local. It was a loud and animated protest on both sides though I would suggest the smaller counter protest group had far louder presence.
As expected there were plenty of verbal confrontations. At the end of the event a small cadre of apparent white nationalists showed up with their banner. They were looking for some trouble however the counter protest volunteer security defused the situation.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network