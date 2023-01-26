top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Womyn

Counter Protesters Give Walk-for-Lifers Loud Message with Signs and Costumes

by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
Top Photo: Costumed demonstrator holds sign: "Turn Back Now"
sm_sf_reproterry_robot_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (1827x3000)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org

Pro-Choice groups held a Counter Protest & Rally to the annual Walk-for-Life. The large group met at the Federal Building for a Rally and then marched to the SF Library steps for a second rally. There was a very large contingent of SF's finest in two rows on Larkin Street to keep the groups separated.

The Walk-for-Life group was assembled in the Civic Center Plaza with their fleet of large buses parked on Grove. It was obvious the majority of them were not local. It was a loud and animated protest on both sides though I would suggest the smaller counter protest group had far louder presence.

As expected there were plenty of verbal confrontations. At the end of the event a small cadre of apparent white nationalists showed up with their banner. They were looking for some trouble however the counter protest volunteer security defused the situation.
§Reproductive Justice Now
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_sf_reprojustice_kok__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2130x3000)
Working Class Solidarity
§Marching with Banner
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_sf_reprojustice_march_seiu_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2085)
§Instruments for abortions from a previous time on a sign
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_sf_reprojustice_instruments__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2419x2784)
Women who lived during the pre-Roe era know, people without means especially young impoverished teens will return to similar methods without abortion rights
§BayArea4Iran Brought Plenty of Signs and Banners
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_sf_reprojustice_iranian_woman_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2434x2700)
In solidarity
§Where You Come From message on jacket
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_sf_reprojustice_grannyjacket__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2116x3000)
§Fetus does not equal Baby
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_abort_the_court_terry_s.jpg
original image (3000x2074)
§Organizers: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_kiristina_banner_terry_s.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Participating org: Democratic Socialists of America
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_dsa__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2593)
§Sisters Send Message to Right Wing in Costume
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_terry_sisters_of_p.jpg
original image (3150x2188)
Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
§More signs with messages
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_more_signs_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2727)
§The Left was Loud!
by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!
Thu, Jan 26, 2023 1:23AM
sm_loud_terry.jpg
original image (3000x2742)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code