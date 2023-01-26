Counter Protesters Give Walk-for-Lifers Loud Message with Signs and Costumes by Right Wing Invaders Turn Back Now!

Top Photo: Costumed demonstrator holds sign: "Turn Back Now"

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org



Pro-Choice groups held a Counter Protest & Rally to the annual Walk-for-Life. The large group met at the Federal Building for a Rally and then marched to the SF Library steps for a second rally. There was a very large contingent of SF's finest in two rows on Larkin Street to keep the groups separated.



The Walk-for-Life group was assembled in the Civic Center Plaza with their fleet of large buses parked on Grove. It was obvious the majority of them were not local. It was a loud and animated protest on both sides though I would suggest the smaller counter protest group had far louder presence.



As expected there were plenty of verbal confrontations. At the end of the event a small cadre of apparent white nationalists showed up with their banner. They were looking for some trouble however the counter protest volunteer security defused the situation.