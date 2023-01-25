From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Haiti: Past, Present, and Future
Date:
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Time:
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Suds, snacks, and socialism forum committee
Email:
Location Details:
Starry Plough Pub
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
3101 Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Black History Month is a product of the struggle for African and African American liberation. The Haitian Revolution, which took place from 1791-1804, marked the beginning of liberation movements by and for African and all enslaved peoples in the Western Hemisphere. We will look back at this significant event, and its continuation as Haiti bears the brunt of capitalist domination.
The forum will include an update on the case of U.S. political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal. Speakers include:
Pierre Labossiere – Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee (HAC) and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund (HERF)
Robert Roth – Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee
Gerald Smith – Co-Founder of the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality (OGC) and an activist in the struggle to Free Mumia Abu Jamal
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please try to arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentation. An open discussion will follow the presentations.
If you cannot get there, you may participate online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SS_S_Haiti_2023
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email
The forum will include an update on the case of U.S. political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal. Speakers include:
Pierre Labossiere – Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee (HAC) and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund (HERF)
Robert Roth – Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee
Gerald Smith – Co-Founder of the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality (OGC) and an activist in the struggle to Free Mumia Abu Jamal
*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.
Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please try to arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentation. An open discussion will follow the presentations.
If you cannot get there, you may participate online. Please register in advance at
https://bit.ly/SS_S_Haiti_2023
to receive your personal link to participate in this event online
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
For more information email
For more information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 5:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network