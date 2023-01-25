Black History Month is a product of the struggle for African and African American liberation. The Haitian Revolution, which took place from 1791-1804, marked the beginning of liberation movements by and for African and all enslaved peoples in the Western Hemisphere. We will look back at this significant event, and its continuation as Haiti bears the brunt of capitalist domination.The forum will include an update on the case of U.S. political prisoner Mumia Abu Jamal. Speakers include:Pierre Labossiere – Co-Founder of the Haiti Action Committee (HAC) and the Haiti Emergency Relief Fund (HERF)Robert Roth – Co-Founder of the Haiti Action CommitteeGerald Smith – Co-Founder of the Oscar Grant Committee Against Police Brutality (OGC) and an activist in the struggle to Free Mumia Abu Jamal*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.Please help us celebrate our return to the Starry Plough by ordering food and/or drinks. Please try to arrive early to place your order so that you do not miss any of the presentation. An open discussion will follow the presentations.If you cannot get there, you may participate online. Please register in advance atto receive your personal link to participate in this event onlineThis event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.For more information email