BTR Workers In South Africa & Around The World With Sisters Of The Long March GMB Manchester UK1988In 1988, an international meeting was held in Manchester, UK at the GMB Education center that brought together workers from South Africa, the US and around the world fighting the BTR multi-national.The event also included the Sisters Of The Long March who were women workers who were striking againstBTR Sarmcol. Sisters of the Long March’ toured Britain, September–December 1988, to win support for South African workers in their long-running dispute with the British-owned company BTR Sarmcol. The Sisters were a seven-woman song and dance group from Natal. They took their show to over 20 venues all over the country.The year before, a theatre group set up by the BTR workers brought their play about the strike ‘The Long March’ to Britain.Organizers also reported on the attacks and murders by Inkatha of striking workers and their families. Inkatha organized by Buthelezi was backed financially by the CIA and the AFL-CIO leadership.Additional Media:The Long March BulletinProduction of Labor Video Project