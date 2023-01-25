top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco LGBTI / Queer Womyn

Reproductive Rights Activists Talk Back to "Walk for Life" Marchers

by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
Another year (this the 19th) of Walk for Life bussing in folks from parts afar to the city of San Francisco.
sm_rp_for_slack_too.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto.org
Last photo by Leon Kunstenaar ProBonoPhoto.org

Vendors selling right wing memorabilia just love the annual gathering of religious extremists in San Francisco. The sale of anti-abortion trinkets is apparently lucrative. With tens of thousands bussed in not only from the West Coast but other states including Nevada and Oklahoma it's a big bash for bigots.

And it's no longer just Catholics and other religious fanatics. A group of white supremacists marched with the "Walk for Life" and tried to get in the faces of some of the counter protesting abortion rights activists. Their banner read "150K White Kids Per Year, Abortion Is Genocide." As someone asked, "What does this say about the racism, misogyny, and fascism of the anti-abortion movement?"

Not to be deterred, the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF pulled together support and participation from more than a dozen supporting organizations this year. All agreed they could not stand by while the large group of "Lifers" danced on the grave of Roe v. Wade. Together they rallied at the nearby federal building then marched down Larkin St to be directly across the street from the Lifers' event. With large banners and blasting chants, the pro reproductive rights crowd stood loud and proud.

§Scene at the federal building
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_crowd_fed.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Leaving the federal bldg
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rachel_podlishevskyleave_fed.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Green is the color of abortion rights internationally
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rachel_podlishegreengrp.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Pink sign plus
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rachel_podlishevskpink_sign.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Fuck SCOTUS
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_fuck_scotus.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Family
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_queer_mom_better.jpg
original image (1504x2256)
§San Francisco PD on the lookout
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_popo_march.jpg
original image (2256x1228)
§From near the library steps repro rights advocates look towards city hall....
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_civic_center_looking_from_lib.jpg
original image (2440x1805)
...and civic center where the right wingers rallied
§hug
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_hug.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§View through the trees and a butterfly
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rachel_podlishevskysharat.jpg
original image (2200x1504)
§Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_sisters1.jpg
original image (2486x1617)
§Speaking out
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rachel_podlishevsky21_sisters_of_perpetual_indulgence.jpg
original image (2792x1972)
"We've come too far to go backwards now"
§Several socialist groups
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_psl_plus.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§You'll not stand alone when it's time to speak up for justice!
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_rp_lat_onna.jpg
original image (2256x1504)
§Photo by Leon K.
by Counter Protest in San Francisco
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:41AM
sm_slack_right_wing.jpg
original image (2998x2100)
Apparently these fascists think legal abortion equals white genocide
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code