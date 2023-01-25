Reproductive Rights Activists Talk Back to "Walk for Life" Marchers by Counter Protest in San Francisco

Another year (this the 19th) of Walk for Life bussing in folks from parts afar to the city of San Francisco.

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto.org

Last photo by Leon Kunstenaar ProBonoPhoto.org



Vendors selling right wing memorabilia just love the annual gathering of religious extremists in San Francisco. The sale of anti-abortion trinkets is apparently lucrative. With tens of thousands bussed in not only from the West Coast but other states including Nevada and Oklahoma it's a big bash for bigots.



And it's no longer just Catholics and other religious fanatics. A group of white supremacists marched with the "Walk for Life" and tried to get in the faces of some of the counter protesting abortion rights activists. Their banner read "150K White Kids Per Year, Abortion Is Genocide." As someone asked, "What does this say about the racism, misogyny, and fascism of the anti-abortion movement?"



Not to be deterred, the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF pulled together support and participation from more than a dozen supporting organizations this year. All agreed they could not stand by while the large group of "Lifers" danced on the grave of Roe v. Wade. Together they rallied at the nearby federal building then marched down Larkin St to be directly across the street from the Lifers' event. With large banners and blasting chants, the pro reproductive rights crowd stood loud and proud.



