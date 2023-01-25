From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reproductive Rights Activists Talk Back to "Walk for Life" Marchers
Another year (this the 19th) of Walk for Life bussing in folks from parts afar to the city of San Francisco.
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky ProBonoPhoto.org
Last photo by Leon Kunstenaar ProBonoPhoto.org
Vendors selling right wing memorabilia just love the annual gathering of religious extremists in San Francisco. The sale of anti-abortion trinkets is apparently lucrative. With tens of thousands bussed in not only from the West Coast but other states including Nevada and Oklahoma it's a big bash for bigots.
And it's no longer just Catholics and other religious fanatics. A group of white supremacists marched with the "Walk for Life" and tried to get in the faces of some of the counter protesting abortion rights activists. Their banner read "150K White Kids Per Year, Abortion Is Genocide." As someone asked, "What does this say about the racism, misogyny, and fascism of the anti-abortion movement?"
Not to be deterred, the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF pulled together support and participation from more than a dozen supporting organizations this year. All agreed they could not stand by while the large group of "Lifers" danced on the grave of Roe v. Wade. Together they rallied at the nearby federal building then marched down Larkin St to be directly across the street from the Lifers' event. With large banners and blasting chants, the pro reproductive rights crowd stood loud and proud.
Last photo by Leon Kunstenaar ProBonoPhoto.org
Vendors selling right wing memorabilia just love the annual gathering of religious extremists in San Francisco. The sale of anti-abortion trinkets is apparently lucrative. With tens of thousands bussed in not only from the West Coast but other states including Nevada and Oklahoma it's a big bash for bigots.
And it's no longer just Catholics and other religious fanatics. A group of white supremacists marched with the "Walk for Life" and tried to get in the faces of some of the counter protesting abortion rights activists. Their banner read "150K White Kids Per Year, Abortion Is Genocide." As someone asked, "What does this say about the racism, misogyny, and fascism of the anti-abortion movement?"
Not to be deterred, the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF pulled together support and participation from more than a dozen supporting organizations this year. All agreed they could not stand by while the large group of "Lifers" danced on the grave of Roe v. Wade. Together they rallied at the nearby federal building then marched down Larkin St to be directly across the street from the Lifers' event. With large banners and blasting chants, the pro reproductive rights crowd stood loud and proud.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network