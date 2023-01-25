top
International Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

South Africa Power Outages, The ANC & Capitalism With Weizemann Hamilton

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:11AM
The power outages in South Africa threaten the lives, jobs and future of South Africa. Weizmann Hamilton was one of the founders of the ANC and is now a leader of the Marxist Workers Party talks about the causes of this energy crisis, the role of the ANC, Imperialism and capitalism. T
sa_saftu_escom_picket.jpg
South Africa is facing economic catastrophe with daily continuing power outages of the
state run ESCOM power company. The ANC government according to Weizmann
Hamilton of the Marxist Worker Party has helped organized it's destruction through privatization.
He reports on how this took place in this interview on 1/19/23 in Johanessburg, South Africa.

Additional Media:
South Africa RETUSA Dock Strikers & ILWU West Coast Longshore Workers Speak Out
https://youtu.be/TEKg4WrUYtc

The Coast Guard could triple the size of its Seattle base as the US ramps up its Arctic presence
https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2021/05/12/the-coast-guard-could-triple-the-size-of-its-seattle-base-as-the-us-ramps-up-its-arctic-presence/

South Africa National Dockers Strike With RTUSA JV Dube, David Hemson & Namibia Workers Struggles
https://youtu.be/Jq20jE-qpws

South Africa’s Port workers preparing for National Strike
https://maritime-executive.com/article/south-africa-s-port-services-could-be-paralyzed-by-strike

South Africa SAFTA/COSATU General Strike For Workers & Communities
https://youtu.be/sqg2ubbPZWU

Clover & The Class War In South Africa With GIWUSA President Mametlwe Sebei
https://youtu.be/q8I3vjfJG_8

South African Clover Workers Strike & Israeli Billionaires
https://youtu.be/APJGEE2eozY

The Union Busting War Against South African Clover Workers By Israeli Billionaire Family
https://youtu.be/u0BjYZeEmpQ

THE CALL OF 1973: The South Africa Durban Uprising And The Lessons For Working People Today
South African Union Struggles, NUMSA, The ANC, Privatization & Business Unionism
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-11-22-south-african-union-struggle-the-anc-privatization-corporatization

Clover cancels Christmas to punish striking workers
https://www.newframe.com/clover-cancels-christmas-to-punish-striking-workers/?fbclid=IwAR1Tv5S-2lkvWqDV5H1gAlKOSi73MnelcLu1iKSSHm6-5odxedI6X921YN4

SA Occupy Israeli Owned Clover to Defeat Factory Closures, Job Losses and Wage Cuts
https://imemc.org/article/south-african-trade-unions-say-no-israeli-takeover-of-clover/

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/cefpQNUZrtk
§South Africa Escom Can't Keep The Lights On
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:11AM
sa_escom.jpg
South Africa state run electrical provider Escom have faced privaization by the ANC government which spent necessary maintenance funds of over $1 billon on the Soccer World Cup.
https://youtu.be/cefpQNUZrtk
§Fight Against Privatization of Escom
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:11AM
sm_2022-08-24t084212z_555937493_rc2v2w9j3q3b_rtrmadp_3_safrica-protests-unions.jpg
original image (770x513)
Workers and unions are fighting against the privatization of ESCOM by the corrupt ANC government.
https://youtu.be/cefpQNUZrtk
§South African Workers Still Recovering From Covid
by Labor Video Project
Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:11AM
sm_79057492b3809e9dd86fc15d43c518c0.jpeg
original image (768x512)
Over 1 millions people died in South Africa due to covid now they facing the collapse of the ESCOM power grid.
https://youtu.be/cefpQNUZrtk
