South Africa Power Outages, The ANC & Capitalism With Weizemann Hamilton
The power outages in South Africa threaten the lives, jobs and future of South Africa. Weizmann Hamilton was one of the founders of the ANC and is now a leader of the Marxist Workers Party talks about the causes of this energy crisis, the role of the ANC, Imperialism and capitalism. T
South Africa is facing economic catastrophe with daily continuing power outages of the
state run ESCOM power company. The ANC government according to Weizmann
Hamilton of the Marxist Worker Party has helped organized it's destruction through privatization.
He reports on how this took place in this interview on 1/19/23 in Johanessburg, South Africa.
For more information: https://youtu.be/cefpQNUZrtk
