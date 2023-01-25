Counter Protest at Walk for Life San Francisco by Lis Cox

On January 21, hundreds marched to counter the so-called "Walk for Life" on the day before what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

1 min 21 second video





This look at a historic day starts with a few sentences spoken by a religious right wing Walk for Lifer in Civic Center. It quickly moves to the other side of the street, the side of reproductive rights advocates. The counter protest was organized by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF, website here.