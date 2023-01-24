top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 3/1/2023
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America - author Saket Soni with Rebecca Solnit

saket_2.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
3rd Floor Edward McRoskey Loft
1687 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

The Great Escape: A True Story of Forced Labor and Immigrant Dreams in America is Saket Soni's new book about his plan which wins the citizenship of 500 workers from India after being exposed to inhumane conditions while rebuilding New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He will be in conversation with renowned author Rebecca Solnit.

In 2006 Soni received a clandestine phone call from one of 500 men living in squalor in a Gulf Coast “man camp,” surrounded by barbed wire, watched by armed guards, crammed into cold trailers with putrid portable toilets, forced to eat moldy bread and frozen rice. Each man and his family had paid $20,000 each to apply for this “opportunity” to rebuild oil rigs after Hurricane Katrina.

Weaving a deeply personal journey with a riveting tale of 21st-century forced labor, Soni takes us into the hidden lives of the foreign workers the US increasingly relies on for cheap skilled labor to rebuild after climate disasters. The Great Escape is the astonishing story of one of the largest human trafficking cases in modern American history—and the workers’ heroic journey for justice.

Saket Soni is the co-founder and executive director of Resilience Force, the national voice of the resilience workforce — whose labor helps us prepare for, and repair after, climate disaster. He has testified in Congress, and his work has been featured in the New Yorker, the New York Times, and TIME Magazine. A profile in USA Today called him “an architect of the next labor movement.” Saket is from New Delhi, India.

Soni will be in conversation with renowned author Rebecca Solnit.

Free admission. Doors at 6:30 - event at 7:00pm. Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 11:42PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code