#StopFossilFuels! End Big Oil's Revolving Door Protest March in Sacramento

Date:

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

350 Sacramento, Oil & Gas Action Network OGAN

Location Details:

Meet at FDR Park

1615 9th Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

On Thursday, January 26, we will gather at the Natural Resources Agency HQ building to demand an end to the revolving door between Big Oil execs and environmental regulators at California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), and the beginning of a new era that puts people over polluters.



It’s past time for CalGEM to finally implement public health setbacks to stop toxic oil drilling in neighborhoods, cease issuing permits for new oil and gas extraction, and hold Big Oil responsible for the nearly $11 billion cost of cleaning up California’s tens of thousands of aging oil and gas wells — many of which are leaking and poisoning communities.



After rubber stamping hundreds of new oil drilling permits in the final months of 2022, the California State Oil and Gas Supervisor just abruptly resigned his position as the head of CalGEM, the state's agency that regulates oil and gas. This happened on the heels of them approving hundreds of new wells, many in the health and safety buffer zone.



The departing director, like many others before him, had worked at Chevron. We will show up to demand that the state end its cozy relationship with Big Oil and stop the revolving door for industry's self-serving infiltration of the agencies meant to keep them in check.



Governor Newsom will appoint his replacement and has the opportunity to get this rogue agency back on track and follow through on his commitment to end fossil fuel extraction. We need real climate leadership from the Newsom administration, by appointing someone who will prioritize public health and the state's climate goals, stop drilling in our communities, enforce current laws and authority. This is a critical moment that will shape California's climate future.



Join us this Thursday to send a clear message to Governor Newsom: Protect People, Not Polluters!



Where: Gather at FDR Park - (1615 9th St.) and then we will march to CalGEM offices (715 P St.)



When: Thursday January 26, at noon (with a short march to CalGEM offices at 12:15)



Who: You! And please bring your friends, community, and networks.



Why: The Director of CalGEM, the agency that regulates oil and gas, just resigned. Californians deserve an oil regulator who works for the people, not polluters.





