Solidarity Action with the People of Perú by Colectivo Kausachun

Action in support of the National March to take place in all the regions of Perú. The People demands to stop the repression, the resignation of the president Dina Boluarte, new general elections in 2023 and a Referendum for a new Constituent Assembly. Tuesday, January 24 in front of the Peruvian Consulate, 870 Market St. Flood Building, San Francisco.

The Solidarity Action with the People of Perú in San Francisco will coincide with the National March that will take place in Perú on Tuesday, January 24, Since December 7th the protests, which started in the southern regions, have engulfed the whole country and in the past week has focused in the capital, Lima.



More than 61 people have been killed by the security forces including minors and a doctor while helping an injured protester. The indigenous nations, Aymara, Quechua, Chanka, Ashaninka y Awajun have marched over Lima as well as peasants, miners and workers.



Since a National Strike was declared on January 19th Lima has seen thousands marching throughout the city every day. The demands are clear, the president DIna Boluarte must resign and congress leadership needs to be replaced to bring about general elections and a referendum for a Constituent Assembly.