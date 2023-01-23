top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/5/2023
San Francisco Womyn

Uprising in IRAN: What it Means, What We Can Do to Support It

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
UUSF- TSK Room 1187 Franklin St. San Francisco
On Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95452963262?pwd=Y2V6cHl4RjRlOE0wZTFWcktOaFZpdz09
An unprecedented, sustained, vibrant uprising of the people of Iran has unleashed the people's spirits, minds, and dreams...
• What does it represent?
• How broad is the movement and what are its goals?
• What kind of regime is ruling in Iran and how did it come to power?
• Why are hundreds of peaceful protesters being killed on the streets, thousands arrested, tortured and subject to sham trials and executions?
• Who are the thousands of political prisoners in Iran’s prisons?
It’s urgent that people around the world, especially in the U.S. step up support for the uprising itself, and to oppose the repression of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
What can and should people of conscience here in the U.S. do to support the just struggle going on in Iran and stop the repression and free all political prisoners?
These and other questions will be addressed.

Presenters:
Live: Mitra Akhtari: Bay Area International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners (IEC) Plus other local IEC activist
On Zoom: Jamileh Davoudi: a women's rights activist, leader of the Zanan Group in No. California which is a member of Collective Action of Independent Iranian Women Organizations. Producer and host of "Zanan, Niemeh Barabar" or "Women, the Equal Half" program in Radio Pooya for the past 7 years. She also contributes articles to "Pezhvak of Persia" monthly magazine.
And: Larry Everest: national spokesperson of the International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners (IEC). Author of Oil Power and Empire, Iraq and the U.S. Global Agenda.
Recent video selections from the struggle in Iran.
For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1h_x-CU51O...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 8:27AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code