Uprising in IRAN: What it Means, What We Can Do to Support It

Date:

Sunday, February 05, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 10:45 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Forum

Location Details:

An unprecedented, sustained, vibrant uprising of the people of Iran has unleashed the people's spirits, minds, and dreams...

• What does it represent?

• How broad is the movement and what are its goals?

• What kind of regime is ruling in Iran and how did it come to power?

• Why are hundreds of peaceful protesters being killed on the streets, thousands arrested, tortured and subject to sham trials and executions?

• Who are the thousands of political prisoners in Iran’s prisons?

It’s urgent that people around the world, especially in the U.S. step up support for the uprising itself, and to oppose the repression of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

What can and should people of conscience here in the U.S. do to support the just struggle going on in Iran and stop the repression and free all political prisoners?

These and other questions will be addressed.



Presenters:

Live: Mitra Akhtari: Bay Area International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners (IEC) Plus other local IEC activist

On Zoom: Jamileh Davoudi: a women's rights activist, leader of the Zanan Group in No. California which is a member of Collective Action of Independent Iranian Women Organizations. Producer and host of "Zanan, Niemeh Barabar" or "Women, the Equal Half" program in Radio Pooya for the past 7 years. She also contributes articles to "Pezhvak of Persia" monthly magazine.

And: Larry Everest: national spokesperson of the International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners (IEC). Author of Oil Power and Empire, Iraq and the U.S. Global Agenda.

Recent video selections from the struggle in Iran.

