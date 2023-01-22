top
International Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Workers in Britain Fight Back! (Online Townhall)

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 04, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Now
Location Details:
Online townhall, see website for details
Working-class people in the United Kingdom are facing the biggest attack on their standard of living since the 1950s. Housing and household expenses are climbing, averaging over 16%, with heating bills up 50%. The value of real wages has fallen over many years. Since the middle of 2022, hundreds of thousands of workers in many sectors of the economy have gone on strike demanding higher wages. The strike wave continues to spread.

Daniel Randall will discuss the current strike movement and the challenges facing workers in the UK. Daniel is a worker on the London Underground (subway), a workplace representative of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport workers (RMT), and a supporter of the socialist group Workers’ Liberty.
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/th-02-04-23/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 22, 2023 10:35AM
