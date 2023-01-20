top
San Francisco Arts + Action Environment & Forest Defense

Winter SF World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023 #StValentinesDayWeekend

sm__wnbrsf2023_poster_woman_kelly_eileen_nelson.jpg
original image (1728x2592)
Date:
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
@NudeActivism
Location Details:
11am Gathering / 12pm/Noon Start
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Steet
Annual Seasonal ( WINTER )
San Francisco USA ( #BareAsYouDare ) World Naked Bike Ride ( #WNBRsf2023 )
( convenient to BART, Muni, SF Ferries, SF TransBay Transit Center, CalTrain, etc. )

Relatively easy Ride Route TBA the week prior ( Check @NudieAcivism for updates ) usually tours through downtown, up Market Street to the Haight Ashbury & on to the Castro for an AfterParty patronizing Pedaler & Nudist Friendly local Merchants. Several Riders routinely organize to bike back downtown to The Embarcadero together where some park their autobobiles or to take Transit Back Home.

#JointTheFun!

Come to The Park & Play with Us to kick off The #WNBRsf2023 Season & Bring You Main Squeeze or Come Meet someone new for Valentines’s Day & to get in a little bit of exercise before #SBLVII Feasts & Festivities.

This is Our annual #BareAsYouDare parade protest demonstration & celebration of #BodyFreedom to advocate for Safer Streets for All Road Users ( pedalers pedestrians automobilists & others ). According to @Jerold_Chinn @sfbay, San Francisco is set for another tragic year of preventable traffic fatalities while SF Officials twiddle their thumbs & pay lip service to solving real life hazards.

But it’s a lot of Fun to roll through iconic San Francisco in the safety of a large group of enthusiastic Pedalers & Nudists Baring the Hearts & More to advocate for Better Public Safety Infrastructure We All Use. This is the ONLY Northern California World Naked Bike Ride ( #WNBR ); so, We usually get riders from all over the State & often out of State riders.

We Welcome All Cyclists & e-bikes, but if that’s not Your thing, scooters & e-scooters, skateboarders — & even motorcycles & other automobiles are welcome “IF” You care to tote a Nudist or two or serve as Ride Marshalls or Sweeps. Making Our Streets Safer involves EveryOne & takes participation from EveryBody.

If You can’t get enough Fun after one #WNBRsf2023 Experience ( or cannot make the WINTER Ride ), We’ve got You covered with SPRING ( Saturday 22 April #EarthDay ) SUMMER ( Sunday 11 June #InternationalClassic ) & AUTUMN ( Saturday 23 September #postEquinox #preFolsom ) Rides & AfterParties to satisfy Your Seasonal Fix or accommodate Your busy schedules.
For more information: https://twitter.com/nudeactivism
§WINTER #WNBRsf2023 11am Gathering 12pm Noon Start Sunday 12 February, “Cupid’s Arrow” Park
sm_2023_promos__wnbrsf2023__frsfne._mileswalls__sfgate.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
WINTER #WNBRsf2023 11am Gathering 12pm Noon Start Sunday 12 February, “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Street.
§Pedaler & Nudist-Friendly Merchants
by @NudeActivism
Fri, Jan 20, 2023 10:47PM
sm_bare_vasken_coffee_cantata__wnbrsf2022_haightashbury.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
We have a large Listing of a wide variety of Pedaler & Nudist-Friendly Merchants to patronize near the end of the Ride in the Haight/Ashbury & Castro. List available with Route Map at the Start of the Ride.
