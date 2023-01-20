From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Winter SF World Naked Bike Ride #WNBRsf2023 #StValentinesDayWeekend
Date:
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
@NudeActivism
Location Details:
11am Gathering / 12pm/Noon Start
Annual Seasonal ( WINTER )
San Francisco USA ( #BareAsYouDare ) World Naked Bike Ride ( #WNBRsf2023 )
11am Gathering / 12pm/Noon Start
Rincon “Cupid’s Arrow” Park, The Embarcadero & Folsom Steet
( convenient to BART, Muni, SF Ferries, SF TransBay Transit Center, CalTrain, etc. )
Relatively easy Ride Route TBA the week prior ( Check @NudieAcivism for updates ) usually tours through downtown, up Market Street to the Haight Ashbury & on to the Castro for an AfterParty patronizing Pedaler & Nudist Friendly local Merchants. Several Riders routinely organize to bike back downtown to The Embarcadero together where some park their autobobiles or to take Transit Back Home.
#JointTheFun!
Come to The Park & Play with Us to kick off The #WNBRsf2023 Season & Bring You Main Squeeze or Come Meet someone new for Valentines’s Day & to get in a little bit of exercise before #SBLVII Feasts & Festivities.
This is Our annual #BareAsYouDare parade protest demonstration & celebration of #BodyFreedom to advocate for Safer Streets for All Road Users ( pedalers pedestrians automobilists & others ). According to @Jerold_Chinn @sfbay, San Francisco is set for another tragic year of preventable traffic fatalities while SF Officials twiddle their thumbs & pay lip service to solving real life hazards.
But it’s a lot of Fun to roll through iconic San Francisco in the safety of a large group of enthusiastic Pedalers & Nudists Baring the Hearts & More to advocate for Better Public Safety Infrastructure We All Use. This is the ONLY Northern California World Naked Bike Ride ( #WNBR ); so, We usually get riders from all over the State & often out of State riders.
We Welcome All Cyclists & e-bikes, but if that’s not Your thing, scooters & e-scooters, skateboarders — & even motorcycles & other automobiles are welcome “IF” You care to tote a Nudist or two or serve as Ride Marshalls or Sweeps. Making Our Streets Safer involves EveryOne & takes participation from EveryBody.
If You can’t get enough Fun after one #WNBRsf2023 Experience ( or cannot make the WINTER Ride ), We’ve got You covered with SPRING ( Saturday 22 April #EarthDay ) SUMMER ( Sunday 11 June #InternationalClassic ) & AUTUMN ( Saturday 23 September #postEquinox #preFolsom ) Rides & AfterParties to satisfy Your Seasonal Fix or accommodate Your busy schedules.
For more information: https://twitter.com/nudeactivism
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 10:47PM
