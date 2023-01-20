From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Visionary sharing circle - staying strong in turbulent times
Monday, January 30, 2023
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Meeting
long haul infoshop
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley - 510-540-0751
Discussion facilitated by Mike Whitty and Carol Coyote - How to turn anxiety into positive action. The Long Haul to Justice and joy. Experience self-empowerment. Mike is a futurist, activist and visionary.
For more information: http://thelonghaul.org
