Driver Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeking Plea DealBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsThe driver of the truck that killed Paiute journalist Myron Dewey is seeking a plea deal, Myron's daughter Taylor Dewey said following a pre-trial hearing at Tonopah Justice Court in Nye County, Nevada.Myron was killed when John David Walsh of Reno pulled into his lane on an isolated dirt road near his family's home in Yomba, Nevada on Sept. 26, 2021."The pre-trial court just ended. The judge ordered John Walsh to be booked fingerprinted and released with stipulations of no alcohol or drugs and random drug testing until parties have had time to go over the plea deal presented by John's attorney and attend the next pre-trial hearing which will be April 11th," Taylor said."I will be in contact with the district attorney's office today and see what the plea deal is. A plea deal means guaranteed conviction and that John Walsh is admitting he is guilty. However, our family wants John to be held fully accountable. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts prayers and support!" Taylor said.John Walsh’s attorney presented the plea deal to District Attorney John Friel on Friday afternoon. The District attorney has not had time to review the plea deal with the chief District attorney as well as Myron’s family and court was pushed to April.Myron, 49, of the Walker River Paiute Nation in Nevada, is a world-renowned journalist, activist, filmmaker and water protector.Myron's reports from Standing Rock, in defense of the Missouri River from Dakota Access Pipeline construction, were viewed around the world. As a drone activist, he captured on video DAPL's hired security, including TigerSwan mercenaries; documented the installation of cellular jamming devices; the stalking of water protectors by private security and police; and militarized police assaulting water protectors with water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas and tasers, resulting in critical injuries.Walsh is charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. The blood test showed the presence of cannabis.The Nevada State Police report shows that Walsh pulled into Myron's lane on Ione Road, an isolated dirt road near Myron's family's home in Yomba, Nevada, at 11:12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.Walsh was driving a larger truck, a Toyota Tacoma, and Myron was driving a smaller Toyota Highlander. Myron's vehicle was struck on the front left driver's side.Myron died about two hours after the head-on collision. Myron's sister who lived nearby was able to be with him during his last time.Walsh was airlifted to a Reno hospital. Although the state police said they took blood at the hospital for analysis at the time, it was nearly 10 months later that the prosecutors announced the results of the blood test.Myron's daughter Taylor persistently contacted Nye County officials to make sure there was justice.On the day before his death, Myron live-streamed from the Fallon bombing range and opposed its expansion. He also urged the protection of the Paiute Massacre site at Thacker Pass from lithium mining.Meanwhile, at the same time, Nevada Congressmen and the Navy Seals pushed for the expansion of the Fallon bombing range, and President Biden and foreign corporations pushed for lithium mining in the corporate profiteering, and greenwashing campaign of false climate solutions.Read the full article at Censored NewsTop photo courtesy Taylor Dewey, Tonopah Justice Court, Nye County, Nevada.Censored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights, with no ads, salaries or revenues. It is a collective with 22 million page views.