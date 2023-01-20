top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Environment & Forest Defense Police State & Prisons

Driver of Truck Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeks Plea Deal

by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Jan 20, 2023 9:01AM
The driver of the truck that killed Paiute journalist Myron Dewey is seeking a plea deal, Myron's daughter Taylor Dewey said following a pre-trial hearing at Tonopah Justice Court in Nye County, Nevada. Myron was killed when John David Walsh of Reno pulled into his lane on an isolated dirt road near his family's home in Yomba, Nevada on Sept. 26, 2021. The day before, Myron live streamed from the Fallon bombing range, opposing its expansion, and urged protection of the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass from lithium mining.
screenshot_2023-01-17_10.29.11_pm.png
Driver Killing Paiute Journalist Myron Dewey Seeking Plea Deal

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

The driver of the truck that killed Paiute journalist Myron Dewey is seeking a plea deal, Myron's daughter Taylor Dewey said following a pre-trial hearing at Tonopah Justice Court in Nye County, Nevada.

Myron was killed when John David Walsh of Reno pulled into his lane on an isolated dirt road near his family's home in Yomba, Nevada on Sept. 26, 2021.

"The pre-trial court just ended. The judge ordered John Walsh to be booked fingerprinted and released with stipulations of no alcohol or drugs and random drug testing until parties have had time to go over the plea deal presented by John's attorney and attend the next pre-trial hearing which will be April 11th," Taylor said.

"I will be in contact with the district attorney's office today and see what the plea deal is. A plea deal means guaranteed conviction and that John Walsh is admitting he is guilty. However, our family wants John to be held fully accountable. Thanks for everyone’s thoughts prayers and support!" Taylor said.

John Walsh’s attorney presented the plea deal to District Attorney John Friel on Friday afternoon. The District attorney has not had time to review the plea deal with the chief District attorney as well as Myron’s family and court was pushed to April.

Myron, 49, of the Walker River Paiute Nation in Nevada, is a world-renowned journalist, activist, filmmaker and water protector.

Myron's reports from Standing Rock, in defense of the Missouri River from Dakota Access Pipeline construction, were viewed around the world. As a drone activist, he captured on video DAPL's hired security, including TigerSwan mercenaries; documented the installation of cellular jamming devices; the stalking of water protectors by private security and police; and militarized police assaulting water protectors with water cannons, rubber bullets, tear gas and tasers, resulting in critical injuries.

Walsh is charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death. The blood test showed the presence of cannabis.

The Nevada State Police report shows that Walsh pulled into Myron's lane on Ione Road, an isolated dirt road near Myron's family's home in Yomba, Nevada, at 11:12 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Walsh was driving a larger truck, a Toyota Tacoma, and Myron was driving a smaller Toyota Highlander. Myron's vehicle was struck on the front left driver's side.

Myron died about two hours after the head-on collision. Myron's sister who lived nearby was able to be with him during his last time.

Walsh was airlifted to a Reno hospital. Although the state police said they took blood at the hospital for analysis at the time, it was nearly 10 months later that the prosecutors announced the results of the blood test.

Myron's daughter Taylor persistently contacted Nye County officials to make sure there was justice.

On the day before his death, Myron live-streamed from the Fallon bombing range and opposed its expansion. He also urged the protection of the Paiute Massacre site at Thacker Pass from lithium mining.

Meanwhile, at the same time, Nevada Congressmen and the Navy Seals pushed for the expansion of the Fallon bombing range, and President Biden and foreign corporations pushed for lithium mining in the corporate profiteering, and greenwashing campaign of false climate solutions.

Read the full article at Censored News

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/driver-killing-paiute-journalist-myron.html

Top photo courtesy Taylor Dewey, Tonopah Justice Court, Nye County, Nevada.

Censored News is a service to Indigenous Peoples and human rights, with no ads, salaries or revenues. It is a collective with 22 million page views.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/dri...
§
by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Jan 20, 2023 9:01AM
sm_131219524_10108339475092029_8953496644041852132_n.jpg
original image (960x720)
Myron Dewey, with his drone at Standing Rock, North Dakota, resisting Dakota Access Pipeline.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/dri...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 20.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code