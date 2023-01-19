From the Open-Publishing Calendar
EV Ride and Drive: Electrify your Ride
Saturday, March 11, 2023
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Class/Workshop
City of Sunnyvale
408-730-7717
Located at the Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E. Remington Dr., Sunnyvale, CA
Test drive electric vehicles (EVs) at the Sunnyvale Community Center. You can ask owners and experts questions about EVs. Attendees can ride along as passengers or take the driver seat in various EV models. Take a test drive to get a ticket for the on-site complimentary food truck. Take e-bikes and e-scooters for a spin to try out different forms of electric transportation.
For more information: https://www.sunnyvale.ca.gov/your-governme...
