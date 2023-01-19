EV Ride and Drive: Electrify your Ride

Date:

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Email:

Phone:

408-730-7717

Location Details:

Located at the Sunnyvale Community Center, 550 E. Remington Dr., Sunnyvale, CA

Test drive electric vehicles (EVs) at the Sunnyvale Community Center. You can ask owners and experts questions about EVs. Attendees can ride along as passengers or take the driver seat in various EV models. Take a test drive to get a ticket for the on-site complimentary food truck. Take e-bikes and e-scooters for a spin to try out different forms of electric transportation.