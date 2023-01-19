Tobera Project Talk Story: 1930 Anti-Filipino Watsonville Race Riots

Date:

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Watsonville is in the Heart

Location Details:

January 19th marks the 93rd Anniversary of the Anti-Filipino Watsonville Race Riots. We invite you to join us for a Talk Story to honor the history of Fermin Tobera and Filipino Farmworkers.



This Talk Story will be facilitated by Professor Steve Mckay and feature Poet Shirley Ancheta and acclaimed author Karen Tei Yamashita.