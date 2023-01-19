From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tobera Project Talk Story: 1930 Anti-Filipino Watsonville Race Riots
Thursday, January 26, 2023
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Other
Watsonville is in the Heart
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ff0MDTM1SdO0dKVH7tDT3w
January 19th marks the 93rd Anniversary of the Anti-Filipino Watsonville Race Riots. We invite you to join us for a Talk Story to honor the history of Fermin Tobera and Filipino Farmworkers.
This Talk Story will be facilitated by Professor Steve Mckay and feature Poet Shirley Ancheta and acclaimed author Karen Tei Yamashita.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5090276312...
