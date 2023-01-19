Farmworker communities call on the State to Rewrite Regulation of Cancer-Causing Pesticide by Californians for Pesticide Reform

One hundred farmworker community residents and their allies filled Cal EPA’s Byron Sher Auditorium, as well as participated through zoom, protesting the Department of Pesticide Regulation’s (DPR) proposed regulation for the cancer-causing pesticide 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D, brand name Telone). The Wednesday morning public hearing saw testimony from dozens of speakers asserting that their lives were “not worth 14 times less than other Californians.” The phrase was in reference to DPR’s choosing a 1,3-D regulatory target concentration 14 times higher than the “safe harbor level” established by the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment last June.