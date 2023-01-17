From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dancing with Sea, Land, & Fire: Monterey Bay Native Land Management and Food Security
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, UCSC, UC Berkeley
Email:
Phone:
831-459-3997
Location Details:
Seymour Marine Discovery Center
100 McAllister Way
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Or join online via Zoom
100 McAllister Way
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Or join online via Zoom
