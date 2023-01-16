From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Dancing with History: A Life for Peace and Justice with Author/Activist George Lakey
Date:
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
As part of his international book tour through the US, Canada and the UK, renowned, lifelong activist, sociologist and educator George Lakey will return to The Green Arcade to discuss his new memoir Dancing With History: A Life For Peace And Justice.
From his first arrest in the Civil Rights era to his most recent during a climate justice march at the age of 83, George Lakey has committed his life to building a better world through movements for justice. Lakey draws readers into the center of history-making events, telling often serious stories with playfulness and intimacy. In this memoir, he describes the personal, political, and theoretical—coming out as bisexual to his Quaker community while known as a church leader and family man, protesting against the war in Vietnam by delivering medical supplies through the naval blockade in the South China Sea and risking his life as an unarmed bodyguard for Sri Lankan human rights lawyers.
Lakey recounts his experience living out the tension between commitment to family and mission. Drawing strength from his community to fight cancer, survive painful parenting struggles, and create networks to help prevent activist burnout, this book shows readers how to find hope in even the darkest times through strategic, joyful activism.
George Lakey is the author of numerous books including the iconic A Manual for Direct Action: Strategy and Tactics for Civil Rights and All Other Nonviolent Protest Movements, with Martin Oppenheimer; Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right And How We Can Too; and How We Win: A Guide to Nonviolent Direct Action Campaigning. A new documentary film is currently being made about George's fascinating life. For more info on him take a look at the Wiki entry here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Lakey
Free event. Please be masked and vaxxed. Thanks!
