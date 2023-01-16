top
U.S. Anti-War Racial Justice

Live Fire and Electronic Warfare at Fallon: Paiute Myron Dewey Died Trying to Prevent It

by Brenda Norrell
Mon, Jan 16, 2023 10:44AM
Paitue Journalist Myron Dewey spent his final hours trying to prevent it. Now, President Biden and Congress have authorized the expansion of the Fallon bombing range. Biden signed the Defense spending bill two days before Christmas. Bombing, live ground fire, and controversial electronic warfare will be expanded on Paiute Shoshone homelands.
sm_131219524_10108339475092029_8953496644041852132_n.jpg
original image (960x720)
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Translation in French by Christine Prat
https://chrisp.lautre.net/wpblog/?p=7615

FALLON PAIUTE SHOSHONE LAND -- When Paiute journalist Myron Dewey live streamed the day before his death from the Fallon bombing range, he was doing what he did best, what he had done at Standing Rock. But now, Myron was defending his homeland, the homeland of Wovoka, who like Myron, lived on Walker River Paiute land.

"Protect your spirits, because you are in a place where spirits get eaten," said John Trudell, whose wife and children died in a house fire in nearby Duck Valley while John was protesting the BIA in Washington.

Myron was opposing the expansion of the Fallon bombing range on Paiute Shoshone homelands, and the war machine in Nevada. Bombing, live combat fire, and electronic warfare are carried out here by the Navy Seals' special ops.

The Navy Seals' electronic warfare sites at Fallon are restricted. Electronic warfare includes directed energy, high-energy weapons using lasers, radio-frequency weapons, high-power microwave, electromagnetic pulse, and delivery of electromagnetic cyberspace attacks. Jammers used to deflect incoming missiles are part of military experiments.

"Genocide," was the word that Myron used in his final words as he live-streamed at the Fallon bombing range. The next day, a truck hit his car head-on, on an isolated dirt road near his family's home on Sept. 26, 2021, near Yomba, Nevada.

"Genocide," is the word Myron wanted his grandchildren to remember.

Read the full article at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/live-fire-and-electronic-warfare-myron.html

Article copyright Brenda Norrell, Censored News
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/liv...
