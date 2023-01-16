top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Racial Justice

Berkeley Peoples Assembly

sm_noqr.jpg
original image (801x1036)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Berkeley Public Library, Main Branch, 2090 Kittridge @ Shattuck Ave.
Peoples Assemblies are new for 2023. Collaborative actions and mutual aid are valuable community responses to concerns and as alternatives to relying on unresponsive government. An Extinction Rebellion demand is to hold Peoples Assemblies to take action because government is not acting quickly or effectively on the climate emergency, threat of nuclear annihilation, racism, poverty, and other problems. Together we can generate solutions, connect in community, be heard, be creative. Limited seating; you must register for the assembly in advance and to reserve free childcare: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/berkeley-community-peoples-assembly-tickets-503288949797 Agenda: Welcome and introductions, brief presentations on 1) banking responsibly; moving your money to 'good' banks & credit unions that don't finance nuclear weapons or fossil fuel projects, presented by Third Act/350.org 2) ending the war in Ukraine, presented by CODEPINK with video from Medea Benjamin 3) saving rooftop solar in California, presented by Solar Rights and Clean Energy Alliances. Discussions focusing on solutions and generating ideas for future Assemblies. Snacks, free childcare by reservation to codepinksfbay@gmail.com, handouts, door prizes.

Hosted by Mutual Aid Institute (https://mutualaid.institute), CodePink (https://codepink.org), Third Act (350.org), Extinction Rebellion Peace, Progressive Democrats of Oakland, Triple Justice.

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/berkeley-comm...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 12:25AM
