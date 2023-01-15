From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Rally In Solidarity With The Workers & People Of Peru: US Out Of Peru
A solidarity rally was held for the workers and people on Peru on January 1/13/23
A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Peruvian consulate on 1/13/23
to protest the massacres and coup supported by the US in Peru. Speakers talked
about right wing organized coup by the Fujimora forces to overthrown the Pedro
Castillo government with the direct support of the United States.
This support action was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party
UFCLP and had speakers from communities.
Additional Media:
The Coup In Peru,The US, NED, AFL-CIO & The Massacres With Lucretia Bermudez
https://youtu.be/VIMVJ4qVMs8
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VIMVJ4qVMs8
