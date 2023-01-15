top
San Francisco
Indybay
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

SF Rally In Solidarity With The Workers & People Of Peru: US Out Of Peru

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 15, 2023 6:34PM
A solidarity rally was held for the workers and people on Peru on January 1/13/23
img_2346.jpg
A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Peruvian consulate on 1/13/23
to protest the massacres and coup supported by the US in Peru. Speakers talked
about right wing organized coup by the Fujimora forces to overthrown the Pedro
Castillo government with the direct support of the United States.

This support action was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor Party
UFCLP and had speakers from communities.

The Coup In Peru,The US, NED, AFL-CIO & The Massacres With Lucretia Bermudez
https://youtu.be/VIMVJ4qVMs8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/VIMVJ4qVMs8
§From Peru To Boliva-US Get Your Bloody Hands Off Peru
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 15, 2023 6:34PM
img_2332.jpg
Protesters connected the coup in Peru with the cop in Bolivia. Both were supported by the CIA, US military and the NED which funds the AFL-CIO Solidarity Center
https://youtu.be/VIMVJ4qVMs8
§Victims Of US Coup
by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 15, 2023 6:34PM
img_2342.jpg
Participants in the rally remembered the victims of the coup who have been massacred in cold blood by the US supported military.
https://youtu.be/VIMVJ4qVMs8
