A solidarity rally was held in San Francisco at the Peruvian consulate on 1/13/23to protest the massacres and coup supported by the US in Peru. Speakers talkedabout right wing organized coup by the Fujimora forces to overthrown the PedroCastillo government with the direct support of the United States.This support action was initiated by the United Front Committee For A Labor PartyUFCLP and had speakers from communities.Additional Media:The Coup In Peru,The US, NED, AFL-CIO & The Massacres With Lucretia BermudezProduction of Labor Video Project