The Smithsonian is Missing -- Whitewashing History and Harboring Native American Remains by Brenda Norrell

The Smithsonian is concealing from the public its collection of Native American remains. The Smithsonian paid bounties for Native American skulls for racist studies resulting in grave robbing, executions of Native people and the Massacre at Sand Creek. Today, the Smithsonian refuses to make the facts public, and delays the return of Native American remains to their homelands for reburial by dodging the NAGPRA law.