The Smithsonian is Missing -- Whitewashing History and Harboring Native American Remains
The Smithsonian is concealing from the public its collection of Native American remains. The Smithsonian paid bounties for Native American skulls for racist studies resulting in grave robbing, executions of Native people and the Massacre at Sand Creek. Today, the Smithsonian refuses to make the facts public, and delays the return of Native American remains to their homelands for reburial by dodging the NAGPRA law.
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
In ProPublica's extensive new database showing institutions harboring Native American remains -- the Smithsonian is missing.
The Smithsonian is concealing from the public its collection of more than 10,000 Native remains, and the dark history of its racist skull collection -- for the purpose of intelligence studies based on race -- which led to grave robbing. It was one reason for the Massacre at Sand Creek.
By refusing to acknowledge their ancestors, the United States government seeks to disconnect Native people from their land.
Today we begin republishing our interviews with Pawnee professor and historian James Riding In, which began more than 20 years ago, revealing the racist cranium studies and harboring of human remains.
Brenda Norrell, Censored News. Read our articles at Censored News.https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/the-smithsonian-is-missing-racist-dark.html
Photo: Cheyenne woman and child.
In ProPublica's extensive new database showing institutions harboring Native American remains -- the Smithsonian is missing.
The Smithsonian is concealing from the public its collection of more than 10,000 Native remains, and the dark history of its racist skull collection -- for the purpose of intelligence studies based on race -- which led to grave robbing. It was one reason for the Massacre at Sand Creek.
By refusing to acknowledge their ancestors, the United States government seeks to disconnect Native people from their land.
Today we begin republishing our interviews with Pawnee professor and historian James Riding In, which began more than 20 years ago, revealing the racist cranium studies and harboring of human remains.
