2023 Lunar New Year Festival in Mill Valley

Date:

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Terra Marin School

Location Details:

Terra Marin School, 70 Lomita Dr, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Celebrate Lunar New Year at this family-friendly event for all ages! Save the date: Sat 1/21 10am to 12pm at Terra Marin School in Mill Valley. Enjoy child-friendly activities, a raffle with prizes 🧧, multicultural performances 🐲, and food 🥮 and drinks🧋 that showcase Korean, Vietnamese, and Chinese cultures. The event is open to the public and masks are encouraged. Free onsite parking. Weather forecast for Sat 1/21 in Mill Valley: partly sunny and low 50's. Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/TerraMarinLNY3 (Please note: The festival takes place in a well ventilated, covered area surrounded by green spaces. Rain or shine, your family can ring in the new year while staying dry and healthy.)