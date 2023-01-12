top
North Bay
North Bay
North Bay / Marin Education & Student Activism

2023 Lunar New Year Festival in Mill Valley

sm_lunar_new_year_flyer_2023_-_vdrums_-_pdf.jpg
original image (1309x2023)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Terra Marin School
Location Details:
Terra Marin School, 70 Lomita Dr, Mill Valley, CA 94941
Celebrate Lunar New Year at this family-friendly event for all ages! Save the date: Sat 1/21 10am to 12pm at Terra Marin School in Mill Valley. Enjoy child-friendly activities, a raffle with prizes 🧧, multicultural performances 🐲, and food 🥮 and drinks🧋 that showcase Korean, Vietnamese, and Chinese cultures. The event is open to the public and masks are encouraged. Free onsite parking. Weather forecast for Sat 1/21 in Mill Valley: partly sunny and low 50's. Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/TerraMarinLNY3 (Please note: The festival takes place in a well ventilated, covered area surrounded by green spaces. Rain or shine, your family can ring in the new year while staying dry and healthy.)
For more information: https://www.terramarin.org/event-details/l...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 10:18AM
