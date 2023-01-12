top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

MLK Day of Service at the Farm

sm_santa_cruz_homeless_garden_project_mlk_day_of_service_at_the_farm.jpg
original image (2000x1294)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, February 20, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project Farm
100-198 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz
Join the Homeless Garden Project for a workday on the farm in honor of Martin Luther King Jr National Day of Service. We'll gather at 9:30 am, work till 2:00 pm. Get your hands into the dirt and help prepare for spring planting! We'll break to share lunch together; lunch will be provided. Thank you Viva's Mexican Food for donating food for this event.

Speaking portion of the event will begin after lunch at 12:30. Please stay tuned for more information about the guest.

We have several different tasks available at the farm. As a small production farm, we adjust our farm tasks depending on what the weather allows us to work on, so please come prepared with the flexibility to work on different tasks!

The farm is located on Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave., on the westside of Santa Cruz near Natural Bridges State Park and the Long Marine Lab.

For safety, everyone must come with closed-toe shoes, and we recommend that everyone wear a hat, layers and bring a water bottle.

Questions? Contact Volunteer Coordinator Omar Guzman at omarg [at] homelessgardenproject.org

Please see the event discussion to review our COVID policies for this event.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2407363166...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 9:22AM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
