Santa Cruz Prepares

Date:

Sunday, January 15, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs

Location Details:

Resource Center For Nonviolence

612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Our compassion will be required to navigate the difficulties ahead.



Food Not Bombs is hosting a community meeting to discuss the logistics of survival as the economy crashes and we face cuts in electricity, food shortages, the possible transition into a cashless digital security state and the increase in poverty.