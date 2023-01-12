From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Prepares
Date:
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
612 Ocean St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Our compassion will be required to navigate the difficulties ahead.
Food Not Bombs is hosting a community meeting to discuss the logistics of survival as the economy crashes and we face cuts in electricity, food shortages, the possible transition into a cashless digital security state and the increase in poverty.
Food Not Bombs is hosting a community meeting to discuss the logistics of survival as the economy crashes and we face cuts in electricity, food shortages, the possible transition into a cashless digital security state and the increase in poverty.
For more information: https://santacruz.foodnotbombs.net/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 9:07AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network