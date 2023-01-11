From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Get Your Ticket To Mars! 2nd Launch To Artists, Musicians,Poets & 1937 GM Flint Occupation
Date:
Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
LaborFest
Location Details:
Twitter Headquarters
1355 Market St.
San Francisco
1355 Market St.
San Francisco
Get Your Ticket To Mars - 2nd Launch To Artists, Musicians and Poets
& The Commemoration Of The Anniversary of the 1937GM Flint Occupation
Saturday 2/11/23 11:00 AM PST
Twitter Headquarters San Francico
1355 Market St.
San Francisco
On February 11, 1937 the UAW Women’s Brigade broke windows at the Flint GM plant to allow tear gas out. This has come to be known as the "Battle Of Running Bulls" They were supporting an occupation by striking UAW GM workers.
On Feb 11, 2023 we will have a cultural arts event to reflect the crisis and struggle of working people of the US and around the world. While the world is burning up and hunger, war and a pandemic rages billionaires like Musk are planning to leave for Mars and are getting those with $100,000 to register for the planned Musk trip.
The rise of fascism, racism and xenophobia will grow and the new Twitter if it survives will help escalate it. Musk has continued his racist practices at the Tesla Fremont plant called "The Plantation" by Black workers and he has continue his union busting record by firing the SEIU 87 janitors after they went on strike. Trump who has been funded by the California and US government apparently believes he is above the law.
Even millions of users have voted for him to go but he refuses to listen to the people who build and use Twitter.
The Angry Tired Teachers Band will perform, Poets, Musicians, artists and poets will sing and speak out on this day about the madness and reality of Twitter, Musk and the drive toward
Insanity as tickets are being sold to Mars.
Sponsored by
Laborfest.net.
Revolutionary Poets Brigade
Alliance Of Independent Workers
LaborNet
United Front Committee For A Labor Party
Code Pink
Tickets to Mars @Twitter - 4K
https://vimeo.com/783062826
Musk To Mars
https://pakistanlink.org/Community/2022/Dec22/23/03.HTM
For more
Get Your Ticket To Mars: Discount On Feb 11, 2023 11:00 AM PST
http://www.laborfest.net
On February 11, 1937, the Flint police attacked Fisher Two, in what became known as the Battle of the Running Bulls. The strikers repelled the police by pelting them with door hinges and spraying them with fire hoses. During their retreat, the police opened fire, wounding 14 unionists. After the shooting stopped, Johnson urged a group of women to break through the police lines, and protect the men inside the plant from further violence.
With Babies and Banners: Story of the Women's Emergency Brigade (1979)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pa75V-tdBko
From December 1936 to February 1937 members of the United Auto Workers organized a sit-down strike inside the General Motors Fisher Body 1 and 2 plants in Flint, Michigan. They ultimately won recognition of their union and improved wages and conditions. "With Babies and Banners" tells the story of the Women's Emergency Brigade, composed of female GM workers and the wives of men involved in the sit-down strike, which not only provided support services (like running the union kitchens that provided food to the strikers occupying the plants) but did picket duty themselves. It intercuts footage from 1937 with interviews with the same women 40 years later, still active in union politics and still pressuring the UAW to acknowledge women as equals. Written by Mark Gabrish Conlan
Women and the Flint Sit-Down Strikes, 1936-1937
https://brewminate.com/women-and-the-flint-sit-down-strikes-1936-1937/
April 14, 2021
A Women’s Brigade picketer breaks a window after police tear gassed the occupied Chevrolet Plant 9 during the Flint sit-down strikes. Still from With Babies and Banners: Story of the Women’s Emergency Brigade, Women’s Labor History Film Project, 1978. / Internet Archives
“We have got to have a military formation of the women.”
By Edward McClelland
Author and Historian
In downtown Flint, Mich., stands a pantheon of statues dedicated to automotive pioneers. David Buick and Louis Chevrolet, the namesakes of two of General Motors’ classic brands, are both world famous. Some Flintstones would like to add a statue of a lesser-known figure: Genora Johnson, leader of the Women’s Emergency Brigade during the 1936-37 Flint Sit Down Strike.
The strike began on December 30, 1936, when autoworkers occupied GM’s Fisher One plant, demanding better wages, more job security, and an end to the hated assembly line “speed up,” which so exhausted the workers that they could barely pick up a fork to eat at the end of the shift. That night, the “cut and sew” women in the upholstery department were ordered to leave the plant, to deter rumors of sexual mingling among strikers.
When Genora Johnson first offered to volunteer at strike headquarters, in Flint’s Pengelly Building, she was assigned to the kitchen, like all the other members of the Ladies’ Auxiliary. Johnson, a striker’s wife long devoted to socialist causes, thought women belonged on the front lines of the strike, beside their husbands, brothers, fathers and sons. First, she organized a picket line outside Fisher One. Her two-year-old son held a placard reading “My Daddy Strikes for Us Little Tykes.”
From With Babies and Banners
On February 11, 1937, the Flint police attacked Fisher Two, in what became known as the Battle of the Running Bulls. The strikers repelled the police by pelting them with door hinges and spraying them with fire hoses. During their retreat, the police opened fire, wounding 14 unionists. After the shooting stopped, Johnson urged a group of women to break through the police lines, and protect the men inside the plant from further violence.
“I ask all the women here tonight to come down and stand with your husbands and brothers,” she declared through a loudspeaker mounted on a sound car. “If the police are cowards enough to shoot down defenseless men, they’re cowards enough to shoot down women. Women of the city of Flint, break through these police lines, and come down here and stand with your husbands and your brothers, your sons and your sweethearts.”
The Battle of the Running Bulls transformed the Ladies’ Auxiliary from a homemakers’ sodality to a quasi-military force. After the women formed a human shield outside Fisher Two, they realized they were just as courageous as the men, and just as capable of standing up to the police—maybe more so, because the “flatfeet,” as they call the cops, wouldn’t attack women.
“We have got to organize the women,” Johnson declared that night. “We have got to have a military formation of the women. If the cops start firing into the men, the women can take the front line ranks. Let them dare to shoot women!”
The next day, fifty mothers, daughters, wives, and sisters gathered at the Pengelly Building, in answer to Johnson’s call for women willing to place their bodies between police and strikers. “It can’t be somebody who’s weak of heart!” she announced. “You can’t get hysterical if your sister beside you drops down on a pool of blood. We can’t be bothered with having to take care of two people, if one is injured and another is going to go hysterical. Do not sign up for the Women’s Brigade, take your role in the strike kitchen, take your role in the first aid station in the Ladies’ Auxiliary.”
The first to stand was a woman in her seventies.
“This is going to be difficult for you,” Johnson cautioned.
“You can’t keep me out,” the old woman insisted. “My sons work in that factory. My husband worked in that factory before he died, and I have grandsons there.”
Of the thousand women who belonged to the Ladies’ Auxiliary, four hundred joined the Women’s Emergency Brigade. Every member was issued a red beret and red armband with the white letters “E. B.” Johnson appointed herself captain. Tall, with raw-boned features, a deep background in labor rhetoric, and a commanding manner, she was a natural leader. Her five lieutenants each commanded a squadron ready to gather outside a factory at the summons of a phone call.
The women adopted a military-style costume of jodhpurs, a waist-length jacket, and knee-high boots. And they armed themselves. From the men inside Fisher One, one woman acquired a blackjack, attaching it to a wristlet concealed inside her sleeve so she could flick it out at the first sign of trouble. All the women in the Brigade carried billy clubs, their handles whittled down to fit a female grip.
Women’s Emergency Brigade picketer smashes a window at Chevrolet Plant 9. From With Babies and Banners.
The Brigade got its first taste of battle when the strikers attempted to capture and occupy two Chevrolet engine plants. At Chevy Nine, plant police resisted the takeover by firing tear gas at workers inside the plant. As the close air of the shop floor filled with the choking smoke, a striker broke a window. Pushing his bloodied face through the hole in the glass, he shouted to the women on the sidewalk, “They are gassing us! They are gassing us!”
“Smash the windows!” ordered a voice from the union sound car.
Dressed for battle in red berets and armbands, parading with an American flag at the head of their column, thirty Brigade members pulled billy clubs out from under their long winter coats and swung them at the bank of windows.
“They’re gassing our husbands!” one woman yelled. “Give them air!”
The women shattered every pane they could reach, littering the shop floor with tinkling shards of glass. Tear gas flowed out through the jagged holes. When the Flint police attempted to arrest a club-wielding Brigade member, she wriggled in their grasp, shrieking “Get your hands off me!”
From With Babies and Banners
(The next day’s New York Times reported their action under the headline “Women’s Brigade Uses Heavy Clubs.” The Flint Journal wrote, “These women smashed scores of windows in the plant in a hysterical frenzy, seemingly with an urge to destroy, for officials could find no other reason for smashing glass in window after window.”)
After the strikers captured Chevy Four, the Brigade formed a barricade around the plant.
“What kind of cowards hide behind women?” a cop bellowed, loudly enough so the men inside the plant could hear.
Johnson took this taunt personally. Climbing into the sound car, she grabbed the microphone to denounce the company’s “hired thugs.”
“We don’t want any violence,” she declared. “We don’t want any trouble. My husband is one of the Sit Down Strikers. We are going to fight to protect our men.”
From With Babies and Banners
The strikers occupied GM’s plants for 44 days before the company capitulated, allowing the United Auto Workers to negotiate on their behalf. The strike guaranteed middle class wages and benefits for autoworkers for generations to come.
Wearing the red beret of the Women’s Emergency Brigade, Genora Johnson Dollinger addresses the UAW in 1977, using the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the Flint strikes to demand the union include issues like child care in contract negotiations. From With Babies and Banners.
At the Sit-Downers Memorial Park, outside UAW Region 1-D in Flint, there is a bronze statue of an anonymous Women’s Emergency Brigade member smashing a window with a billy club. On White Shirt Day, held every February 11 in Flint to commemorate the strike’s end, women dressed in red berets and armbands serve bean soup, bread and apples, food the Sit Downers ate in the plants. Genora Johnson, though, has never been memorialized. A downtown statue of Flint’s Spartan woman would honor not only her, but all the women who played a role in winning the Sit-Down Strike.
Excerpted from Midnight in Vehicle City: General Motors, Flint, and the Strike That Created the Middle Class by Edward McClelland. Copyright 2021. Excerpted with Permission from Beacon Press.
FLY HIM PAST THE MOON (Adapted by Hali Hammer) (w/m Bart Howard) recorded by Count Basie & Frank Sinatra
Em Am7 D7 Gmaj7 Fly him past the moon, let him play among the stars,
C Am B7 EmE7 Let him see what spring is like, if they have spring on Mars,
Am7 D7 G Em
In other words,
Am7
In other words,
please be gone!
D7 G B bye bye Elon!
Em Am7 D7 Gmaj7 Fill my heart with song, may he depart forever more
C Am B EmE7 That is all I long for, close the rocket, slam the door!
Am7 D7 GEmE7
In other words,
Am7
In other words
go away!
D7 Cm G please don’t stay!!!
EmAm7D7Gmaj7CAmBEm Am7D7BmE7 Am7 D G B
Em Am7 D7 Gmaj7 Fill my heart with song, may he depart forever more
C Am B EmE7 That is all I long for, close the rocket, slam the door!
Am7 D7 G Em In other words, please be gone!
Am7 DD7G No Elon Musk from now on!!!
Self-driving Vehicle Blues
3/4 time by Carol Denney 8-8-2016
(written on Route 79 on the way to the Augusta Music Heritage Festival)
capo 2, use G key of A
a self-driving car tried to take me
to a place I did not want to go
it kept going faster and faster
when I wanted to go really slow
that self-driving car was annoying
it just had a mind of its own
it wanted a clear destination my dear
and me I just want to go home
Chorus: I'll take me a self-shooting shotgun
and I wouldn't mind self-tying shoes
but the self-driving car
is going too far
got the self-driving vehicle blues
sometimes we're beyond understanding
sometimes we are lost now it's true
and sometimes we know we don't know where to go
even though we keep thinking we do
but I'm trying to steer clear of computers
I got one at home I can't stand
on the information highway I look
just like the roadkill I am (chorus)
Bridge:
if you don't wanna drive you don't have to
you can hop yourself up on a bus
the only thing that will be different
is accepting you're just one of us
if you don't wanna drive you have choices
in a taxi you sit at your ease
if Aunt Sally's around she will sit herself down
at the wheel if you give her the keys
if a self-driving car has to get me
it can take me the day that I die
there won't be a lot of folks weeping
and nobody waving goodbye
when I cash it in it can take me
for the better my friend or the worse
on the day that I die they will be sending by
a beautiful self-driving hearse (chorus)
Verse:
A - E - A - A7
D - D - A - A7
D - D - A - F#7
B - B7 - E - E7
A - E - A - A7
D - D - A - A7
D - D - A - F#7
B - E - A - A7
Chorus:
D - D - A - A
D - D - E - E
D - D - A - F#7
A - E - A - (E)
Bridge:
D - D - E - E
Elon Musk Would Have Done Better With Twitter If He'd Read Noam Chomsky
Musk is impaled on the horns of a corporate dilemma described in radical critiques of the media.
https://theintercept.com/2022/11/12/elon-musk-twitter-media/
A ROUND-TRIP TICKET TO MARS WILL COST JUST $100,000 "EXCITEMENT IS GUARANTEED!"
https://futurism.com/the-byte/elon-musk-round-trip-mars
Elon Musk declared himself 'technoking'. He's just a hyper-capitalist clown
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/mar/20/elon-musk-declared-himself-technoking-hes-just-a-hyper-capitalist-clown
The Plantation At Tesla
Lawsuit Alleges Tesla Segregated Black Workers Into Area Referred to As 'The Plantation'
California's civil rights agency accusing Elon Musk's company of racial discrimination, including work environment where Black staffers were subjected to N-Word and other slurs
https://www.lamag.com/citythinkblog/tesla-faces-california-lawsuit-after-allegations-of-racism/
Tesla found guilty of union busting
April 19, 202101131
NLRB says Elon Musk threatened workers and fired one for union organizing
https://labortribune.com/tesla-found-guilty-of-union-busting/
Slave Labor On Mars
Twitter Fires 3 More Employees After They Publicly Criticize Elon Musk
https://www.pcmag.com/news/twitter-fires-more-employees-after-they-publicly-criticize-elon-musk
Four employees have now been dismissed after they questioned or criticized Musk on Twitter.
Michael Kan
By Michael Kan
November 15, 2022
(Opens in a new window)
(Opens in a new window)
(Opens in a new window)
Twitter Fires 3 More Employees After They Publicly Criticize Elon Musk Image(Credit: Getty Images/Nuthawut Somsuk)
After They Publicly Criticize Elon Musk
https://www.pcmag.com/.../twitter-fires-more-employees...
Four employees have now been dismissed after they questioned or criticized Musk on Twitter.
By Michael Kan
November 15, 2022
Twitter Fires 3 More Employees After They Publicly Criticize Elon Musk Image(Credit: Getty Images/Nuthawut Somsuk)
UPDATE: Twitter seems to have also fired several more employees for posting messages critical of Elon Musk in the company's internal Slack messages.
Elon Musk ostensibly bought Twitter to prioritize free speech, but he's apparently not a fan of Twitter’s own employees using the platform to criticize his actions.
The company has now fired four employees after they publicly rebuked Musk on Twitter. “lol just got fired for shitposting,” Twitter software engineer Sasha Solomon tweeted(Opens in a new window) on Monday, adding: “kiss my ass elon.”
On Tuesday, another employee named Nick Morgan also reported he had been fired a day after he wrote a tweet(Opens in a new window) critical of Musk's leadership.
"Your recent behavior has violated company policy," Twitter wrote to Morgan in an email notifying him about his dismissal from the company.
The firings follow a controversial tweet Musk made on Sunday about Twitter’s app suffering slowdowns. Musk blamed the problem on “poorly batched” remote procedure calls (RPC) in the app, which can allow one program to use the services of another program remotely.
“App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!” Musk alleged(Opens in a new window).
However, Twitter employees were quick to respond to Musk’s original tweet by disputing the claim. Among them was Eric Frohnhoefer, a software engineer for Twitter’s Android app, who tweeted(Opens in a new window)back: “I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.”
After a back-and-forth over the causes behind the app slowdowns, Musk firedFrohnhoefer via a tweet on Monday when a separate Twitter user chimed in to say: “with this kind of attitude, you probably don’t want this guy on your team.” Musk responded in a now-deleted tweet to say that Frohnhoefer was fired.
On the same day, Solomon tweeted she too been fired—a day after she criticized Musk for initiating mass layoffs at Twitter only to then complain about software quality problems.
“YOU DON’T GET TO SHIT ON OUR [INFRASTRUCTURE] IF YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT THE FUCK IT DOES WHILE YOU’RE ALSO SCRAMBLING TO REHIRE FOLKS YOU LAID OFF,” SHE WROTE(OPENS IN A NEW WINDOW), LATER ADDING IN ANOTHER TWEET(OPENS IN A NEW WINDOW): “JUST BECAUSE SOME DIPSHIT DOESN'T UNDERSTAND WHAT WE BUILT DOESN'T MAKE IT (OR US) ANY LESS AWESOME.”
Bloomberg also reports that a third employee, Ben Leib, was also fired(Opens in a new window). On Sunday, Leib responded to Musk’s tweet about the app slowdowns by writing(Opens in a new window) back: “As the former tech lead for timelines infrastructure at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about.” According to Bloomberg, Leib was then let go on Sunday.
The firings add to the ongoing turbulence facing the social media platform, which Musk bought by taking $13 billion in debt. He’s now scrambling to find ways to cut costs and generate revenue at a company that’s historically struggled to turn a profit.
Despite the pushback from the now ex-employees, Musk still insists that poorly batched remote procedure calls are behind the app slowdowns. “I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong,” he wrote(Opens in a new window) in a tweet on Monday.
Meanwhile, Frohnhoefer wrote(Opens in a new window) on Tuesday: "Just woke up to the news that more Tweeps were summarily fired last night. At this rate no one will be left to run Twitter."
For more information: http://www.laborfest.net
