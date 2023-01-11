From the Open-Publishing Calendar
MLK Jr. Day Belonging Workshop: A Weekly Practice Space w/ OBI
Date:
Sunday, January 15, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Othering & Belonging Institute
Location Details:
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts
701 Mission Street
San Francisco CA 94103
701 Mission Street
San Francisco CA 94103
Sunday, January 15th, 2023 at 2 PM
RSVP - ticket are FREE: https://ybca.org/event/mlk-belonging-2023/
Join the Othering & Belonging Institute of UC Berkeley for a special in-person, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday edition of Belonging: A Weekly Practice Space at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
Over the last year, this online practice space has provided an opportunity for people to cultivate skills and dialogue around creating belonging at societal and personal levels. Through a mix of meditation, movement and creative inquiry, we invite you to stretch your understanding and applications of belonging.
We’ll work with pieces from the Brett Cook & Liz Lerman: Reflection & Action exhibition as well as dive deeper into Dr. King’s philosophy and action. We welcome anyone interested in expanding belonging–whether in your professional or personal life.
RSVP - ticket are FREE: https://ybca.org/event/mlk-belonging-2023/
For more information: https://ybca.org/event/mlk-belonging-2023/
