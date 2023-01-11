top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Biden: Declare a Climate Emergency! Joye Braun Day of Action Bay Area Rally

screenshot_2023-01-11_at_11-06-30_bay_area_-_joye_braun_day_of_action.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 20, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
350 Bay Area & climate partners
Email:
Location Details:
San Francisco Federal Building
90 7th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Climate Emergency: Joye Braun Day of Action Rally in SF Bay Area

Friday, January 20, 2023 @ 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Main Host: 350.org Bay Area

Info: https://actionnetwork.org/events/bay-area-joye-braun-day-of-action

Join us at the SF Federal Building on Jan. 20th from 11am-1pm for a rally with speakers and street art, as we demand that President Biden:

1. Declare a Climate Emergency

2. Stop All Fossil Fuel Projects

3. Honor Indigenous & Human Rights.

In honor of the birthday of the late, extraordinary frontline activist Joye Braun, as well as
the halfway point of Biden's current administration, we will be shining a spotlight on our local frontline climate and justice issues and showing why we need immediate executive action to protect our communities.

Joye was a a citizen of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Nation, a dedicated water protector and pipeline activist, and an inspiration to everyone who met her. In 2016 when the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe became the epicenter of a global climate justice movement, Joye was the first camper at what became the Sacred Stone and Oceti Sakowin camps. These camps became the largest mobilization of Indigenous nations in over 140 years.

With this rally action, we are joining hundreds of other people across the country to continue her legacy and fight for Climate Justice.

It cannot wait any longer- the Climate Crisis is here. We need action now!

Watch the YouTube video featuring Joye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DfS2vaMA8A

This event is part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition nationwide day of
climate emergency action.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 11:08AM
