Climate Emergency: Joye Braun Day of Action Rally in SF Bay AreaFriday, January 20, 2023 @ 11:00 AM - 1:00 PMMain Host: 350.org Bay AreaInfo: https://actionnetwork.org/events/bay-area-joye-braun-day-of-action Join us at the SF Federal Building on Jan. 20th from 11am-1pm for a rally with speakers and street art, as we demand that President Biden:1. Declare a Climate Emergency2. Stop All Fossil Fuel Projects3. Honor Indigenous & Human Rights.In honor of the birthday of the late, extraordinary frontline activist Joye Braun, as well asthe halfway point of Biden's current administration, we will be shining a spotlight on our local frontline climate and justice issues and showing why we need immediate executive action to protect our communities.Joye was a a citizen of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Nation, a dedicated water protector and pipeline activist, and an inspiration to everyone who met her. In 2016 when the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe became the epicenter of a global climate justice movement, Joye was the first camper at what became the Sacred Stone and Oceti Sakowin camps. These camps became the largest mobilization of Indigenous nations in over 140 years.With this rally action, we are joining hundreds of other people across the country to continue her legacy and fight for Climate Justice.It cannot wait any longer- the Climate Crisis is here. We need action now!Watch the YouTube video featuring Joye: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DfS2vaMA8A This event is part of the People vs. Fossil Fuels Coalition nationwide day ofclimate emergency action.