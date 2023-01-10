top
Americas International San Francisco U.S. Labor & Workers

Brazil Coup & Labor, US CIA AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU Pres & MLK & ILWU10

by WorkWeek
Tue, Jan 10, 2023 11:19PM
WorkWeek covers the Brazil Coup & Labor, The US CIA AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU President John Samuelson On SWA meltdown, MLK, Labor & The ILWU With Retired ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas
sm_mexico_ford_workers_protest.jpg
original image (910x595)
WorkWeek 1-12-23 Brazil Coup & Labor, US CIA AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU Pres On SWA, MLK, Labor & The ILWU With Retired ILWU 10 Sec/Tres Clarence Thomas

WorkWeek 1-12-23 Brazil Coup & Labor, The US AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU Pres On SWA Meltdown

WorkWeek gets a direct report on the insurrection attempted coup in Brazil with Brazilian transit worker Fabio Basco who is also with the independent trade union federation Conlutas.

Next WorkWeek looks at the 33rd anniversary of the violent assault by 150 thugs on Mexico City Ford assembly plant workers that injured many and killed one worker. It was later learned that it had been funded by the CIA, National Endowment For Democracy and organized with the AFL-CIO leadership.

We interview retired UAW Local 909 president Frank Hammer about this attack on January 8, 1990, the continued cover-up and the relevance for UAW auto workers and US workers for today. The US government through NED are giving $75 million to the "Solidarity Center" for operations in over 60 countries.

Last WorkWeek interviews TWU International president John Samuelson about the meltdown of SWA and the lack of regulation and oversight of the airline and railroad industry. He also discusses the effect of covid on his members who penalized by management for wearing masks.
The TWU which represents 150,000 workers also represents workers at South West Airlines.

Additional media:

WorkWeek 12-29-22 Brown Brian TWU 550 SWA Meltdown
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-29-22-brown-brian-twu-550-swa-meltdown

WorkWeek 1-5-23 Witt Matt On 33rd Year Anniversary Of Mexico Ford Workers Attack By US CIA AFL-CIO
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-5-23-witt-matt-on-33rd-year-anniversary-of-mexico-ford-workers-attack-by-us-cia-afl-cio

$4 A Day, No Way!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AYs8HA6DwQ

‘The January 8, 1990 Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders-
‘The Coup’ at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders
https://mexicosolidarityproject.org/voices/73/


The AFL-CIO CIA Attack and Murder Of Mexico City Ford Workers & El Golpe
https://youtu.be/b5E7Db7rYxU

Revisiting AFL-CIO Interventionist Activities in Latin America | Rubenstein 149
https://www.lawcha.org/wp-content/uploads/LAWCHAProgram_FINAL.pdf

WorkWeek 1-12-23 MLK, Labor &The ILWU With Retired ILWU 10 Sec/Tres Clarence Thomas

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1-12-23-mlk-labor-the-ilwu-with-retired-ilwu-10-sectres-thomas

WorkWeek looks at Martin Luther King's perspective on labor and his relationship with the ILWU longshore workers. We interview ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Clarence Thomas about MLK and his support forworkers and unions.
MLK spoke at ILWU Local 10 and was made an honorary member by the union for his work.Thomas also discusses how the capitalist media have covered up the real political views of MLK on capitalism and the class struggle.
This interview was done on 1/5/23
Additional Media:

SEIU 1021 Members Joined By ILWU 10 In Fight Against Racism By City Of SF
https://youtu.be/PPQwB0ufUnc

The Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor Council
https://youtu.be/7JN-f8HeN3w

SFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpxZcETKB6o

Stop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & Speakout
https://youtu.be/iNs4zHn96rIiw

Stop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl Thornton
https://youtu.be/zGhU6jrgsE8

For more information:
SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco
http://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/05-14-18ResSptSEIU-1021-Member-Cheryl-

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
weeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§TWU 550 TWU Dispatchers Protest For Safety
by WorkWeek
Tue, Jan 10, 2023 11:19PM
sm_swa-picket.jpg
original image (932x524)
TWU 550 and other workers have warned for years of the danger of a meltdown at SWA and the dangers to the passengers and workers.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§ILWU Local 10 Made MLK An Honorary Member
by WorkWeek
Tue, Jan 10, 2023 11:19PM
sm_ilwu_mlk.jpg
original image (640x511)
Martin Luther King visited ILWU Local 10 in September 1967 and talked about the power of a labor and the ILWU.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§AFL-CIO AIFLD Funds Sent To Mexico
by WorkWeek
Tue, Jan 10, 2023 11:19PM
sm_afl-cio_aifld_check_too_union.jpg
original image (510x640)
The AFL-CIO AIFLD sent funds to bribe unions in Mexico. They also worked with the CIA to organize a brutal attack on Mexico City Ford assembly workers on January 8, 1990 which injured many and killed one Ford worker. They have also covered up this criminal action for decades.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
