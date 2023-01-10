WorkWeek covers the Brazil Coup & Labor, The US CIA AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU President John Samuelson On SWA meltdown, MLK, Labor & The ILWU With Retired ILWU 10 Secretary Treasurer Clarence Thomas

WorkWeek 1-12-23 Brazil Coup & Labor, US CIA AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU Pres On SWA, MLK, Labor & The ILWU With Retired ILWU 10 Sec/Tres Clarence ThomasWorkWeek 1-12-23 Brazil Coup & Labor, The US AFL-CIO Attack On Mexico Ford Workers, TWU Pres On SWA MeltdownWorkWeek gets a direct report on the insurrection attempted coup in Brazil with Brazilian transit worker Fabio Basco who is also with the independent trade union federation Conlutas.Next WorkWeek looks at the 33rd anniversary of the violent assault by 150 thugs on Mexico City Ford assembly plant workers that injured many and killed one worker. It was later learned that it had been funded by the CIA, National Endowment For Democracy and organized with the AFL-CIO leadership.We interview retired UAW Local 909 president Frank Hammer about this attack on January 8, 1990, the continued cover-up and the relevance for UAW auto workers and US workers for today. The US government through NED are giving $75 million to the "Solidarity Center" for operations in over 60 countries.Last WorkWeek interviews TWU International president John Samuelson about the meltdown of SWA and the lack of regulation and oversight of the airline and railroad industry. He also discusses the effect of covid on his members who penalized by management for wearing masks.The TWU which represents 150,000 workers also represents workers at South West Airlines.Additional media:WorkWeek 12-29-22 Brown Brian TWU 550 SWA MeltdownWorkWeek 1-5-23 Witt Matt On 33rd Year Anniversary Of Mexico Ford Workers Attack By US CIA AFL-CIO$4 A Day, No Way!'The January 8, 1990 Coup' at Ford: Political Intrigue Across Borders-'The Coup' at Ford: Political Intrigue Across BordersThe AFL-CIO CIA Attack and Murder Of Mexico City Ford Workers & El GolpeRevisiting AFL-CIO Interventionist Activities in Latin America | Rubenstein 149WorkWeek 1-12-23 MLK, Labor &The ILWU With Retired ILWU 10 Sec/Tres Clarence ThomasWorkWeek looks at Martin Luther King's perspective on labor and his relationship with the ILWU longshore workers. We interview ILWU Local 10 retired Secretary Clarence Thomas about MLK and his support forworkers and unions.MLK spoke at ILWU Local 10 and was made an honorary member by the union for his work.Thomas also discusses how the capitalist media have covered up the real political views of MLK on capitalism and the class struggle.This interview was done on 1/5/23Additional Media:SEIU 1021 Members Joined By ILWU 10 In Fight Against Racism By City Of SFThe Reign Of Terror Against San Francisco SEIU 1021 DPH Members & Other City Workers: Speakout At SF Labor CouncilSFGH "Zuckerberg" SEIU 1021 Workers & Community Protest DPH Privatization, Racism & Union BustingStop Racist Discrimination And Workplace Bullying At SF DPH! SEIU 1021 Members & SF Residents Rally & SpeakoutStop SF Privatization At Potrero Hill Health Center Defend SEIU 1021 Healthcare Worker Cheryl ThorntonFor more information:SFLC Resolution To Oppose Retaliation Against SEIU 1021 Member Cheryl Thornton & Opposition to Workplace Bullying and Racist Discrimination in the City and County of San Francisco