Stop US Wars! Disband NATO! Money for Jobs and Education Not for the Pentagon!
Sunday, January 22, 2023
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Protest
Judy Greenspan
Gather at the Lake Merritt Columns, Oakland at 1 p.m. March to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland
As Martin Luther King, Jr. so correctly reminded us, the U.S. is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Since WWII, the US has initiated more than 60 military interventions in foreign countries. The US/NATO proxy war in Ukraine, whose origins reside in the 2014 US-backed-fascist led coup that replaced the elected Ukrainian government, brings the US in direct confrontation with a major nuclear power as does the U.S. provocation against China over Taiwan.
Join us on Saturday, January 22, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Columns to demand: Stop All US Wars! Money for Human Needs Not War! Disband NATO! Not one Penny for War in the Ukraine! Free all U.S. political prisoners!
For more information: https://www.unacpeace.org/
