sm_54ebe0a6-f024-443a-a6df-5295ace287d3.jpeg
original image (600x776)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Judy Greenspan
Location Details:
Gather at the Lake Merritt Columns, Oakland at 1 p.m. March to the Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Oakland
As Martin Luther King, Jr. so correctly reminded us, the U.S. is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world. Since WWII, the US has initiated more than 60 military interventions in foreign countries. The US/NATO proxy war in Ukraine, whose origins reside in the 2014 US-backed-fascist led coup that replaced the elected Ukrainian government, brings the US in direct confrontation with a major nuclear power as does the U.S. provocation against China over Taiwan.

Join us on Saturday, January 22, at 1 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Columns to demand: Stop All US Wars! Money for Human Needs Not War! Disband NATO! Not one Penny for War in the Ukraine! Free all U.S. political prisoners!
For more information: https://www.unacpeace.org/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 5:50PM
§Endorsers and Demands for January 22 protest
by Judy Greenspan
Tue, Jan 10, 2023 5:50PM
sm_f76f1559-19fa-43e7-a778-6cbbd4f60882.jpeg
original image (600x776)
https://www.unacpeace.org/
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code