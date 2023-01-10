top
San Francisco Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer Racial Justice

On Healing Justice Lineages

sm_1582_v0.jpg
original image (5184x3456)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
CIIS Public Programs
Email:
Phone:
415-575-6175
Location Details:
Online
Black Queer Feminists Cara Page and Erica Woodland's work focuses on political and spiritual liberation grounded in Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Queer and Trans healing justice lineages. Their work guides individuals through the history, legacies, and liberatory practices of healing justice-a political strategy of collective care and safety that intervenes in the generational trauma caused by systemic violence and oppression. In their work and writing Cara and Erica call forth the ancestral medicines and healing practices that have sustained communities who have survived genocide and oppression, while radically imagining what comes next.

Recently they collaborated as editors on the anthology Healing Justice Lineages, a profound and urgent call to embrace community and survivor-led care strategies as models that push beyond commodified self-care, the policing of the medical industrial complex, and the surveillance of the public health system. Centering disability, reproductive, environmental, and transformative justice and harm reduction, the anthology both elevates and archives an ongoing tradition of liberation and survival-one that has been largely left out of our history books yet continues to this day.

Join Cara and Erica in a conversation that imagines a future rooted in lessons of the past; addresses the ways healing justice is being co-opted and commodified; and uplifts emergent work that's building infrastructure for care, safety, healing, and political liberation.

Free, suggested donation of $10.
For more information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 10:52AM
