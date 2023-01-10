From the Open-Publishing Calendar
26th Annual MLK Celebration
Date:
Monday, January 16, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Piedmont Anti-Racism and Diversity Committee
Email:
Location Details:
Alan Harvey Theater
800 Magnolia Ave
Piedmont, CA 94611
On April 4, 1967, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a powerful sermon entitled "Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence," at the Riverside Church in New York City. In this speech, Dr. King called for revolutionary love, the urgency of change, and inspired hope for peace to warring nations -asking citizens of the world to undergo a radical transformation in human values.
Dr. King said "This call for a world wide fellowship that lifts neighborly concern beyond one's tribe, race, class and nation, is in reality a call for an all embracing and unconditional love for all men." In this spirit, we must all emphasize love and justice as the unifying principle of life.
This year's in-person program, co-sponsored by PADC and the City of Piedmont, will feature performances by New Style Motherlode Entertainment and Oaktown Jazz Workshops. Speakers include Corrina Gould of the Sogorea Te' Land Trust, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Mayor of Piedmont Jen Cavenaugh, Dr. Clayborne Carson the Founding Director of Stanford's King Research & Education Institute, and keynote speaker Kate Schatz, co-author of Do the Work: An Anti-Racist Activity Book. Also featured this year is the second annual Art & Writing Showcase.
Free to attend; registration required at https://www.padc.info/mlkday
For more information: https://www.padc.info/mlkday
